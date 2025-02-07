John Michael “Mike” Leach

Mike Leach, a man whose life was marked by dedication, service, and a remarkable sense of humor, passed away on January 20, 2024, at the age of 87. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 60 years, Carol J. Wilson Leach; his three children, William Russell, Celeste Nicole, and Glenn Randell; and five grandchildren. He is also remembered fondly by his sister, Marguerite Johnson of Atherton, CA, and numerous friends and colleagues.

Early Life and Family

Mike was born in Gilroy, California, to Marjorie F. Leach (Kelly) of Hollister, CA and George H. Leach of Gilroy. He grew up in Hollister, a small town surrounded by farms and ranches, where the values of community, hard work, and humor shaped his character. His upbringing in this close-knit environment had a lasting influence on him throughout his life.

He excelled in high school, where he was elected school president, attended Student Council in Sacramento, and ran track. Mike went on to graduate from the University of California, Berkeley, earning a degree in civil engineering.

In 1959, Mike married Carol J. Wilson of Rosemead, CA. Together, they raised three children, and Mike often remarked that being a father and grandfather were among the most rewarding roles of his life.

Career and Achievements

Mike’s professional life spanned a variety of fields, but it was his work as a civil engineer that defined much of his career. He started with the Division of Bay Toll Bridges in the San Francisco/Oakland area, before serving in the U.S. Public Health Service in Dallas, Texas, where he focused on water quality during his time in the military.

Later, as a partner in Strecker Engineering Co., Mike contributed to a variety of projects, including planning land tracts, identifying fallout shelters during the Cold War, and co-designing a speedway near Fontana, CA.

Mike’s leadership extended to the national stage when he became the CEO of VTN Corporation, a publicly held engineering, architecture, and environmental firm that ranked 49th in size in the U.S. Under his direction, the firm undertook significant projects both domestically and internationally. Mike also founded Leastar, a successful consulting practice specializing in land development management and advisory services.

Community Service and Legacy

In addition to his professional endeavors, Mike was deeply committed to community service. One of his proudest accomplishments was serving as Chairman of the citizen’s task force that validated the continuation of wastewater treatment at Point Loma in San Diego, which ultimately saved the city hundreds of millions of dollars.

Mike was also a dedicated member of the San Diego County Water Authority, where he served for fifteen years, including a term as Chairman and many terms as Chairman of the Fiscal Policy Committee. His contributions to the community were a testament to his sense of responsibility and his desire to make a meaningful impact.

Hobbies and Interests

Mike’s passions extended beyond his professional life. He was an avid photographer, often capturing beautiful moments and sharing them in slide shows for family and friends. A true auto enthusiast, Mike enjoyed racing motorcycles in the desert and working on a stock car pit crew at a track in San Diego. He was a devoted NASCAR fan and spent countless hours in his shop rebuilding classic cars, always pursuing his love for automobiles.

A Life Well-Lived

Mike will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to family, community, and his work. His sense of humor, generosity, and strong work ethic left a lasting impression on all who knew him. He was always direct and focused on what really matters in life.

Mike is survived by his beloved wife, children, grandchildren, and sister, along with countless friends and colleagues who were fortunate enough to have crossed paths with him. He will be missed dearly and will never be forgotten.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.