Dimas David Alonzo, age 82, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2024, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was often referred to as “David,” “Tex,” “Al,” or “Alonzo” by his friends and colleagues.

Dimas was born in San Juan, Texas, to Tomas and Leonor Alonzo. After graduating from high school, he enlisted into the army and held Private First-Class rank. Dimas dedicated over 50 years of his career with Firestone Manufacturing Company and Leatherback Industries, where he was known for his leadership, hard work, and mentorship.

Dimas is survived by his wife, Graciela “Grace”; his children: Dave, Art, Eleanor, Lisa, and Ali; his nine grandchildren: Devon, Sierra, Bella, Samantha, Alyssa, Kailey, Bella, Sam, and Shawn. He is also survived by his brothers: Narciso, Tomas Jr. and sister Marina (Ceny) Gallegos, as well as five great-grandchildren and many nieces, and nephews. Dimas was preceded in death by his son Alejandro (Alex), parents, Tomas and Leonor, brothers, Marin, Moises, Esteban, and sisters Inocencia Acuna, and Marcella Hoffman.

Dimas will be remembered for his unwavering kindness, sense of humor, and devotion to his family. His legacy of love, generosity, and laughter will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

