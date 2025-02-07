Dean Alan Smith, Hollister, resident passed away peacefully on Friday morning on October 18, 2024. He was surrounded by his family. He passed from complications related to advanced cancer.

Dean Alan grew up in Santa Barbara and attended the University of Southern California. He swam competitively while at USC. After graduating, Dean married Dia and had seven children.

Dean was a certified public accountant and was transitioning to retirement. In his free time, Dean enjoyed refereeing local water polo games, spending time with his local community at Gateway Church, and pursuing his passion in photography.

Dean is survived by his mother Nancy, three brothers: Dave, Don, and Doug, and 7 children: Christian, Joel, David, Hannah, Heather, Hayleigh, and Benjamin. Dean is predeceased by Dia and his father Dean.

