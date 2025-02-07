John Kenneth “Johnny” Hammock

With a smile and a song Johnny went on his spirit journey to Heaven at the age of 66. He was a resident of San Juan Bautista for 25 years. He was a well known musical composer, classical guitarist and a life long fan of The Beatles.

Johnny entertained audiences at various restaurants in San Juan Bautista and Hollister. On many occasions he also played for his friends at San Benito County Health Esperanza Center.

Johnny is survived by his wife, daughter, mother, brother and sister. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to San Benito County Health towards mental health awareness or to the music department at San Juan Bautista school. He was well loved and will be missed by many.

