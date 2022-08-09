Photos: Hollister celebrates 150th anniversary

The City of Hollister closed out its summer-long 150th anniversary celebration with a bang Aug. 6, with a full day of festivities. The Saturday celebration started with a parade through the city’s downtown, a time capsule ceremony in front of the Veterans Memorial Building and a full afternoon of carnival rides, games, food and treats. The events closed out with a formal gala event with dinner, presentations from local and regional dignitaries and dancing, also at the Veterans Memorial Building.

Photographer Chris Mora captured plenty of images of the Aug. 6 events, some of which are pictured below.