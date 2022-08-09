good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 9, 2022
Photos by Chris Mora
Photos: Hollister celebrates 150th anniversary

By: Staff Report
The City of Hollister closed out its summer-long 150th anniversary celebration with a bang Aug. 6, with a full day of festivities. The Saturday celebration started with a parade through the city’s downtown, a time capsule ceremony in front of the Veterans Memorial Building and a full afternoon of carnival rides, games, food and treats. The events closed out with a formal gala event with dinner, presentations from local and regional dignitaries and dancing, also at the Veterans Memorial Building.

Photographer Chris Mora captured plenty of images of the Aug. 6 events, some of which are pictured below.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

