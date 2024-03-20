Runner Susanne Johnson (long sleeved shirt) is greeted by participants of all ages as she crosses the finish line March 15 in the city's St. Patrick's Day Fun Run. Photo: Chris Mora

Downtown Hollister was covered in green Friday night for an evening of family-friendly festivities in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. 

The City of Hollister’s Parks and Recreation department sponsored and organized the March 15 St. Patrick’s Day Dash events—the centerpiece of which was a 1K Fun Run that featured prizes and competition in a variety of categories. 

The festivities also included music, food vendors, a photo booth and a gaming truck. A ceremony featuring local officials and The Beach 101.7fm radio station kicked off the events in front of the Hollister Veterans Building. 

The first 100 participants in the Fun Run, which started at Fifth and San Benito streets, received a t-shirt and glow stick. After everyone crossed the finish line, prizes were awarded to the top male, female and youth finishers. 

Photo: Chris Mora
Photo: Chris Mora
Photo: Chris Mora
Previous articleElias named first female commander of Gilroy CHP scales
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here