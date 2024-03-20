Downtown Hollister was covered in green Friday night for an evening of family-friendly festivities in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

The City of Hollister’s Parks and Recreation department sponsored and organized the March 15 St. Patrick’s Day Dash events—the centerpiece of which was a 1K Fun Run that featured prizes and competition in a variety of categories.

The festivities also included music, food vendors, a photo booth and a gaming truck. A ceremony featuring local officials and The Beach 101.7fm radio station kicked off the events in front of the Hollister Veterans Building.

The first 100 participants in the Fun Run, which started at Fifth and San Benito streets, received a t-shirt and glow stick. After everyone crossed the finish line, prizes were awarded to the top male, female and youth finishers.

