Inmate Daniel Lopez Zavala escaped from the San Benito County Correctional Facility early Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out and call police if anyone sees him.

About 1:53am May 28, Zavala escaped from the jail, located at 710 Flynn Road, by jumping over a sally port fence while doing janitorial work, the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office said. The fence was topped with barbed wire, but Zavala still managed to scale the barrier.

Daniel Lopez Zavala

Zavala was last seen wearing a brown jail shirt, orange jail pants and black shoes, according to the sheriff’s office. Zavala is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 190 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He is 37 years, with a birthdate of Nov. 18, 1985.

Zavala has tattoos on his chest—one depicting “San Benito County” and another “Hollis,” authorities added. He also has tattoos on his right and left arms and shoulders, with skulls and portraits of females. Additional tattoos include “ESN” on his upper back, “Alexia” on his right abdomen and “Amaya” on his left abdomen.

Zavala was unsentenced at the time of his escape, the sheriff’s office said. Past charges against Zavala include resisting a peace officer, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, felony gun charges, child abuse and other misdemeanor counts.

The escapee is known to frequent addresses in Hollister, and he associates with “Northern gang members,” the sheriff’s office said.

If anyone sees Zavala, they should call 911, the sheriff’s office said. Sightings can also be reported via TEXT-A-TIP to 888777 by typing TIP SBCSO followed by your message.