July 4, 2023
The Hollister Recreation Division hosted its annual fireworks and entertainment show on July 1 in Brigantino Park. The festivities included entertainment, vendors, activities and family-friendly games. Photo: Juan Reyes
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal NewsNonprofits

Hollister celebrates

Fireworks, Kiddie Parade and more festivities take place for the holiday

By: Staff Report
Locals and visitors started the Independence Day holiday early with a fireworks show and entertainment at Brigantino Park on July 1. 

Festivities at the annual Fireworks Show and Family Fun Night included live entertainment, fun and games for the whole family and vendors. The evening capped off with a professional fireworks show after dark. 

The event was hosted by the Hollister Recreation Division. 

The Independence Day celebration continued in Hollister the morning of July 4 with the annual Kiddie Parade, also hosted by the city’s recreation department. Dozens of local kids and their parents decorated their bikes, wagons, trikes and scooters as they proceeded down San Benito Street. 

A spectator enjoys the July 1 fireworks show at Brigantino Park in Hollister. Photo: Juan Reyes
Revelers play a game of paintball before the fireworks show July 1 at Brigantino Park in Hollister. Photo: Juan Reyes
A game of Jenga was part of the fun before the fireworks at Brigantino Park on July 1. Photo: Juan Reyes
A youngster competes in a game of cornhole at the Hollister Recreation Division’s holiday event on July 1 at Brigantino Park. Photo: Juan Reyes
Fireworks light up the sky as night falls at the July 1 fireworks show at Brigantino Park, hosted by the Hollister Recreation Division. Photo: Juan Reyes
Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Local Journalism
