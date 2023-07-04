Hollister celebrates

Locals and visitors started the Independence Day holiday early with a fireworks show and entertainment at Brigantino Park on July 1.

Festivities at the annual Fireworks Show and Family Fun Night included live entertainment, fun and games for the whole family and vendors. The evening capped off with a professional fireworks show after dark.

The event was hosted by the Hollister Recreation Division.

The Independence Day celebration continued in Hollister the morning of July 4 with the annual Kiddie Parade, also hosted by the city’s recreation department. Dozens of local kids and their parents decorated their bikes, wagons, trikes and scooters as they proceeded down San Benito Street.

A spectator enjoys the July 1 fireworks show at Brigantino Park in Hollister. Photo: Juan Reyes

Revelers play a game of paintball before the fireworks show July 1 at Brigantino Park in Hollister. Photo: Juan Reyes

A game of Jenga was part of the fun before the fireworks at Brigantino Park on July 1. Photo: Juan Reyes

A youngster competes in a game of cornhole at the Hollister Recreation Division’s holiday event on July 1 at Brigantino Park. Photo: Juan Reyes