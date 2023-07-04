Hollister celebrates

Locals and visitors started the Independence Day holiday early with a fireworks show and entertainment at Brigantino Park on July 1.
Festivities at the annual Fireworks Show and Family Fun Night included live entertainment, fun and games for the whole family and vendors. The evening capped off with a professional fireworks show after dark.
The event was hosted by the Hollister Recreation Division.
The Independence Day celebration continued in Hollister the morning of July 4 with the annual Kiddie Parade, also hosted by the city’s recreation department. Dozens of local kids and their parents decorated their bikes, wagons, trikes and scooters as they proceeded down San Benito Street.