Letter: Road repairs approach with historic county investment

Rightfully, San Benito County residents complain about road conditions more than any other local issue. Our road conditions are unacceptable, and they have been for a very long time.

After spending my first year on the San Benito County Board strongly advocating for a major investment in local roads, I’m proud to say supervisors in 2022 approved the biggest investment to county road repairs in recent history.

This included allocating $28 million assembled from available reserves and other discretionary funds—with no additional taxes—which will go toward the extensive list of road repairs. That approved funding will combine with other available dollars, such as the state sales tax and Measure G local sales tax sources of revenue, to create a robust workload in the coming years.

At a recent board meeting, supervisors received the latest update on roads included in plans over the next three years and when they will be repaired. The list includes the following:

Cole Road in 2023

Salinas Road near Mission Vineyard Road in 2024

Salinas Grade Road to county limits in 2026

Union Road’s remaining stretch in 2024

San Juan Canyon Road in 2024

Seely Avenue in 2024

Buena Vista Road portion in 2023

Bixby Road in 2025

Wright Road in 2024/25

Fairview/Fallon Road intersection signal in 2024

Fairview Road reconstruction in 2024

Shore Road from Frazier Lake to Fairview Road in 2023

Frazier Lake Road reconstruction in 2024/25

Wright Road at McCloskey in 2025/26

Fairview Road near San Felipe in 2026

Fairview south and north of Santa Ana Creek in 2024

Quien Sabe Road portion and most streets around Tres Pinos in 2024

Panoche Road in 2023

New Idria Road in 2023

Additionally, with San Juan Bautista doing work on about a half-dozen roads headed toward the Hollister wastewater plant to accommodate the sewer extension to the city, the county has set aside about $4 million of the $28 million to repave the other sides of those roads while the city does that work. This includes the San Justo Road corridor area.

Projects being wrapped up this year, meanwhile, include repaving to Carr Avenue; Anzar Road; Cienega Road near the wineries; and segments of Fairview Road, Best Road and Southside Road.

Other related, upcoming projects include repairs to drainage issues on Union Road, bike lanes on the new Highway 156 frontage once the expansion is done, and a roundabout at River Parkway and San Benito Street.

Additionally, the county this summer is launching a striping program on an array of roads, including San Juan Highway, to improve visibility. As for San Juan Highway’s pavement conditions, I will continue working with staff to identify funding to address that stretch that needs to be repaved.

Clearly, the county will be very active with road construction in the coming years. It is my goal to keep this momentum going well beyond this slate of projects, because we have a lot more work to do for many years ahead to bring our damaged roads up to acceptable conditions.

Kollin Kosmicki is District 2 San Benito County Supervisor