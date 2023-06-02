good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
72.5 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
June 2, 2023
Article Search
The Hollister High softball team was pumped for its CIF NorCal Regional Division I semifinal game against Whitney High of Rocklin on Thursday. The Haybalers won, 3-2, to advance to the championship game on Saturday. Photo by Chris Mora.
FeaturedSportsHigh School Sports

It’s going to be Hollister-St. Francis, one final time in 2023, for all the marbles

By: Emanuel Lee
17
0

As far as storylines and powerhouse matchups go, it doesn’t get better than this.

Hollister and St. Francis, one final time, for the CIF NorCal Regional Division I playoff championship. They’ll meet at Ray Barragan Stadium on Saturday at 4pm, with the winner gaining the title of the best team in Northern California—and in Hollister’s case the best in the state. 

Period. 

The top seed Haybalers (29-3) won their semifinal, 3-2, over Whitney of Rocklin on Thursday, while the No. 2 seed Lancers (28-3) edged Central High of Fresno, 1-0, in nine innings in their semifinal. In contrast to its opening round/quarterfinal game on Tuesday when it beat Oak Ridge 2-0, Hollister had its usual mojo from the start vs. Whitney. 

The spunk and verve was there from pregame, and despite falling behind early, the Haybalers roared back to pull out another victory against a top-tier team. 

“Today we tried to come out a little hotter than in the last game, which was a little slower,” said senior Sophia Mariottini, who was fabulous in the circle yet again in tossing a complete-game, six-hitter. “So we just tried to keep the energy up and getting those hits really helped.”

Even though Mariottini is known more for her pitching exploits as a dominant ace, she’s worked hard to become potent with her bat. The Molloy University-bound standout had the key hit of the game, a clutch two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the fourth inning that gave Hollister a 2-1 lead it would never relinquish. 

Courtesy runner Avery Chavez—who came in on Taylor Faga’s leadoff single—and Hannah Sanchez, who reached on a walk, both scored on Mariottini’s hit, a line shot that went all the way to the fence in right-center field. 

Whenever Mariottini sees a pitch she likes, she cues in her mind, “Yes, yes, yes.”

“And then I committed to the pitch and hit it,” she said. “And I was just running and [things were so crazy] I didn’t even realize we just scored two runs. Then I saw everyone cheering and got so excited.”

The Balers added a run in the fifth, an insurance one they needed because Whitney scored in the top of the seventh and had the potential tying run on base. Whitney’s Sara O’Dea was on second base when Grace Sage hit a sharp grounder to the left of second baseman Ashlee Io.

The freshman made a diving stop before throwing to first for the out. More importantly, by keeping the ball in the infield, she kept O’Dea from advancing home. Mariottini then retired the next batter to end the game. Io also made a terrific defensive play in the fifth inning, a running catch on the right-field line.

“She’s been great and had to fill in for our starting second baseman who’s been injured,” Mariottini said. “She’s been fantastic and living up to everything she’s believed to be. When she made that play [in the seventh], all I could think was, ‘Yes, thank God, I was so happy.’”

Hollister’s single run in the fifth came off the bat of Grace Peffley, who took the first pitch she saw and drove it for a double down the right-field line. Madeline Bermudez, the team’s leadoff hitter and a Cal Poly-commit, got things started with a one-out triple. 

Just like that, the Balers got the extra run they would need. Faga had a team-high two hits and Dominique Oliveira roped a second-inning double that on any other day would’ve been a home run. However, a strong crosswind prevented the ball from traveling over the fence. 

Oliveira also had a solid at-bat in the fifth, hitting a line drive out that the Whintey center fielder made a nice play on. 

Now it’s on to Saturday and a third meeting with St. Francis this season. The Lancers won the first matchup, 10-2, on March 25. 

But Hollister got the best revenge, a 4-0 victory in the Central Coast Section Open Division championship game last Saturday. Now, the two best teams in Northern California duke it out one final time in the rubber match to determine bragging rights and lay claim as the best team in NorCal and all of California. 

Hollister enters the game ranked No. 1 in the state by Cal-Hi Sports, a first in program history. 

“We’ve literally been working for this our entire season,” Mariottini said. “We were working for our CCS title but this, too. I never would’ve imagined we’d be here and now we’re hosting the championship game so I’m super hyped and excited.”

Mia Philips records the putout during Hollister’s CIF NorCal Regional Division I playoff victory. Photo by Chris Mora.
Emanuel Lee
Emanuel Lee is the sports editor of the Los Gatan, Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. An American High and University of Kentucky alumnus, he primarily covers high school athletics, Gavilan College, various youth sports in south Santa Clara/San Benito counties and pro sports on occasion. Two decades of journalism experience and recipient of several writing awards from the California News Publishers Association. With the Weeklys/NewSVMedia group since 2013. Emanuel has run eight marathons with a PR of 3:13.40 (7:24 mile pace), counts himself as a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and loves spending time with his wife and their two lovely daughters, Evangeline and Eliza. Coaches, athletic directors and parents are encouraged to report scores to [email protected].

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Letter: Road repairs approach with historic county investment

submitted -
Rightfully, San Benito County residents complain about road conditions...
Business

Local Scene: Academic honors, achievements

Staff Report -
Gavilan graduate awarded $20K scholarship Gavilan College graduate Josephine Torres,...
Community

Letter: Hospital board plays charades

submitted -
Charades can be a fun way to occupy an...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,081FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Letter: Road repairs approach with historic county investment

Local Scene: Academic honors, achievements