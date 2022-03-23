good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
80.3 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
March 23, 2022
Article Search
SHOWING SUPPORT The flag of Ukraine flies over Hollister City Hall. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Hollister council shows support for Ukraine

Flag to be flown over city hall for at least 30 days

By: Mike Garcia
19
0

Special to the Free Lance

The Hollister City Council on March 11 stood in unison on the Ukrainian flag being flown at city hall.

The council held a special meeting to discuss the possibility of flying the flag in response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia which began on Feb. 24. 

Councilmember Tim Burns was supportive of the idea of flying the Ukrainian flag, and requested it be displayed for more than 30 days. In addition, Councilmember Rick Perez said that in regards to flag etiquette the Ukrainian flag should be flown lower than the American flag. 

The flag may be flown for a longer period than 30 days based on the current world events and by the discretion of City Clerk Christine Black.

The council also unanimously approved a resolution that states the City of Hollister and its residents support the stand of the Ukrainian people.

Russia’s invasion has been met with widespread condemnation by the international community, including North American and European governments. 

Detailed estimates of casualties in Ukraine since Feb. 24 vary depending on the source. The United Nations estimates that at least 1,900 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the Russian attack began. More than 3.1 million people have fled their homes in Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion, according to U.N. estimates.

Mike Garcia

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Letter: Sign the initiative to preserve San Benito County

Mike Garcia -
The problem with excess housing remains. Unlike Monopoly—where we...
Local News

School Board moves forward with layoffs

Mike Garcia -
Special to the Free Lance The Hollister School Board of...
Local News

Hollister, County Supes prepare to spend big to fix roads

Mike Garcia -
City of Hollister and San Benito County officials are...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,205FansLike
150FollowersFollow
1,127FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Letter: Sign the initiative to preserve San Benito County

School Board moves forward with layoffs