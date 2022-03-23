Hollister council shows support for Ukraine

Special to the Free Lance

The Hollister City Council on March 11 stood in unison on the Ukrainian flag being flown at city hall.

The council held a special meeting to discuss the possibility of flying the flag in response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia which began on Feb. 24.

Councilmember Tim Burns was supportive of the idea of flying the Ukrainian flag, and requested it be displayed for more than 30 days. In addition, Councilmember Rick Perez said that in regards to flag etiquette the Ukrainian flag should be flown lower than the American flag.

The flag may be flown for a longer period than 30 days based on the current world events and by the discretion of City Clerk Christine Black.

The council also unanimously approved a resolution that states the City of Hollister and its residents support the stand of the Ukrainian people.

Russia’s invasion has been met with widespread condemnation by the international community, including North American and European governments.

Detailed estimates of casualties in Ukraine since Feb. 24 vary depending on the source. The United Nations estimates that at least 1,900 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the Russian attack began. More than 3.1 million people have fled their homes in Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion, according to U.N. estimates.