Hollister dancers to perform in San Jose

More than 60 dance organizations from across the Greater Bay Area will gather April 23-24 at Eastridge Center Mall, 2200 Eastridge Loop in San Jose, for the Spring Dance Festival.

Flying Colors Dance & Fitness of Hollister will be presenting a new work by choreographers Amy Redmond Waran and Hilary Sharp entitled “Villains” set to music inspired by classic evil doers: Cruella Deville, Captain Hook, The Evil Queen from Snow White, and Maleficent on April 23 during the 11:30am part of the program.

Dance companies, from young children to professional companies and everything in between, will present many styles of dance on the festival stage during a free non-stop seven-hour program each day.

The professional dance portions of the show are from noon to 1pm and 5-6pm. Free dance classes will be offered at 11am, 1pm, 2pm and 5pm.

The celebration is part of Bay Area Dance Week and National Dance Week (April 15-24) and showcases the diversity of the Bay Area dance community.

For information, visit sjDANCEco.org.