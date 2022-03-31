good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 31, 2022
Flying Colors Dance & Fitness of Hollister will present "Villains" on April 23 at 11:30am at the sjDANCEco Festival.
Featured
Local News
News

Hollister dancers to perform in San Jose

By: Staff Report
More than 60 dance organizations from across the Greater Bay Area will gather April 23-24 at Eastridge Center Mall, 2200 Eastridge Loop in San Jose, for the Spring Dance Festival.

Flying Colors Dance & Fitness of Hollister will be presenting a new work by choreographers Amy Redmond Waran and Hilary Sharp entitled “Villains” set to music inspired by classic evil doers: Cruella Deville, Captain Hook, The Evil Queen from Snow White, and Maleficent on April 23 during the 11:30am part of the program. 

Dance companies, from young children to professional companies and everything in between, will present many styles of dance on the festival stage during a free non-stop seven-hour program each day. 

The professional dance portions of the show are from noon to 1pm and 5-6pm. Free dance classes will be offered at 11am, 1pm, 2pm and 5pm. 

The celebration is part of Bay Area Dance Week and National Dance Week (April 15-24) and showcases the diversity of the Bay Area dance community. 

For information, visit sjDANCEco.org.

Staff Report

