good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
66.5 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
March 31, 2022
Article Search
Ernie and Stephanie Garcia of Salinas joined several other bikers as they rode into Downtown Hollister for the unofficial biker rally on July 3, 2021. Photo: Juan Reyes
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsPolitics

City says ‘No’ to Hollister Independence Rally

Police chief expresses concern over staffing issues

By: Abigail Acosta
29
0

Special to the Free Lance

The Hollister City Council came to a split decision March 21 that there were not enough public safety personnel to support the traditional Independence Day Rally in the city that is known to be “The Birthplace of the American Biker.”

Councilmembers Tim Burns, Dolores Morales and Rick Perez dissented to moving forward with the rally.

The council has been discussing ways to make the rally possible since early 2022. Ideas proposed were to cut the footprint and find additional staffing by reaching out to other cities for help.

“We would always like to have an event that is safe and well-attended,” Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso said. “Emphasis on safe.”

Reynoso said in both the council’s March 7 and 21 meetings that he had been working to reach out to surrounding police chiefs asking for help to staff the event. Yet, he only heard back from three chiefs who could provide one to four officers.

According to Reynoso, many of the previous cities that have helped with staffing in the past can no longer help due to internal understaffing. Many cities are seeing more police personnel retire than being hired.

Law enforcement understaffing is a statewide issue at the moment, according to reports from throughout California.

While initially the rally was going to be bigger than previous years, the promoter for the event, RoadShows, Inc., decided to make cutbacks in an attempt to help. However, even so, Reynoso said there is still not enough enforcement to help out.

If an officer was brought in from a different city, there would be additional costs, such as transportation fees, hourly rates and workers compensation. Should an outside officer be injured, the City of Hollister would be responsible for covering treatment fees, according to Reynoso.

In addition, Reynoso said his difficulty in getting officers from the past could also be coming from the day that Independence Day falls on this year. In past years for the event, it had been in the middle of the week; however, this time it would be a weekend event, meaning officers from other towns will be covering other events.

Corbin Saddles, a major participant of the rally, announced soon after the council’s vote that it will not be hosting its annual Open House at its Hollister facility on the Fourth of July weekend.

“The rally promoter has been retained and there is every indication of a desire to return to this event when feasible,” the company stated on its website. 

Corbin will be offering a sale at the factory from June 27-July 2.

The Independence Rally dates back more than 70 years in Hollister, but has had an off-and-on presence in recent years with sponsorship and political challenges. It has traditionally been the largest annual event in Hollister, drawing thousands of bikers and other visitors from throughout the region for multiple days. 

Roadshows Inc. first promoted the Hollister Independence Rally in 2016. 

Abigail Acosta

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

It’s showtime for Poppy Jasper festival

Abigail Acosta -
Juliet Landau’s feature directorial debut, “A Place Among the...
Local News

Enthusiastic crowds enjoy ‘The Addams Family’

Abigail Acosta -
With more than 700 people attending the opening weekend...
High School Sports

Jocelyn Alexander knows how to throw it

Abigail Acosta -
Two days before the Avis Kelley Invitational at Gilroy...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,205FansLike
150FollowersFollow
1,127FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
juliet landau poppy jasper international film festival a place among the dead

It’s showtime for Poppy Jasper festival

Enthusiastic crowds enjoy ‘The Addams Family’