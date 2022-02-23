good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
February 24, 2022
Artists to gather feedback on mural project

By: Staff Report
17
0

The San Benito County Arts Council will hold a virtual workshop as part of a Community Arts Impact Project led by visual artist Venecia Prudencio, photographer Marisa Duran and El Teatro Campesino member Christy Sandoval.

The Community Arts Impact Project was designed to bring together artists, frontline workers and community members to recognize and process the collective trauma that Covid-19 has inflicted on the rural community, while also celebrating and uplifting the ways in which the community has shown resilience, strength and compassion.

The lead artists will hear from community members about their experiences with Covid-19.

This project will result in the creation of two new murals—one to be painted in Hollister and another in San Juan Bautista—as well as the creation of a digital media installation which will be exhibited during a live event in the spring.

In the workshop, held over Zoom on March 1 from 6-7pm, the lead visual artist and photographer will share their concepts for the two murals and digital installation. Participants will be able to provide feedback and discuss the designs.

Interested participants are encouraged to register at bit.ly/3GRsHrn. There is no fee to participate but you must pre-register in order to get the Zoom meeting link.

The project is funded by the San Benito County Arts Council with support from the California Arts Council. 

For information, contact Arts Council Executive Director Jennifer Laine at [email protected] or at 831.636.2787.

Staff Report

