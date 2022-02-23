good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
February 24, 2022
Letters

Letter to the editor: PG&E acting on natural gas price surge 

By: Teresa Alvarado
PG&E is hearing from customers that energy bills are higher than normal. We understand increases are challenging. We’re taking action and helping customers. 

Natural gas prices have risen significantly, about 90% higher than last winter in PG&E’s service area and nationwide. PG&E passes through the cost of energy purchases directly to customers and does not mark up that cost. What we pay for our customers’ energy supply, both natural gas and electricity, we pass through directly to our customers. PG&E reduces gas price volatility impacts by buying and storing gas when prices are lower for use when prices are higher. 

More than 70% of winter energy costs are from heating systems, water heaters, and washers and dryers. 

• Set the thermostat at 68 degrees or lower, health permitting. Save 2% for each degree lowered. 

• Clean or replace air filters monthly. 

• Set the water heater to 120 degrees or lower; install low-flow fixtures; wash clothes in cold water. 

As the weather and temperatures warm up, usually during March and April, energy usage and bills should decrease. 

For more tips, visit pge.com/winter

Teresa Alvarado

Regional Vice President, PG&E Central Coast Region Hollister

Teresa Alvarado

