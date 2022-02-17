Local Scene: Caltrans plan; HSD registration; arts council

Caltrans District 5 completes Active Transportation Plan

The Caltrans District 5 Active Transportation Plan, which includes San Benito County, has been completed.

The plan was developed with partner agencies, advocates and members of the public. It includes a list of bicycle and pedestrian needs for travel along, across and parallel to the State Highway System in the five Central Coast counties of District 5. This list will inform future investments for Caltrans and its partners to guide bicycle and pedestrian improvements throughout the district.

The plan features a summary report, an online story map and an interactive explorer map showing existing conditions and prioritized needs for bicycle and pedestrian travel on the Central Coast. The six goals of the District 5 Active Transportation Plan are safety, equity, mobility, preservation, corridor context and partnership.

For information and to view the Caltrans District 5 Active Transportation Plan, visit catplan.org/district-5. For questions or comments, email [email protected].

Arts Council accepting submissions for new exhibit

The San Benito County Arts Council is currently accepting submissions for “It’s Been A While,” an exhibition of visual artwork created within the last two years by Arts Council artist members and other local and regional artists.

The exhibit will be displayed at The Art Depot, 35 Fifth St. in downtown Hollister, from March 25-May 6.

It is a celebration of the artwork that has been created by the local artist community within the last two years. For some, the impact of Covid-19 and the closure of workspaces and businesses have led to a productive and creative time; for others, it has been a creative achievement to produce one new piece.

Artist applications may be submitted online at sanbenitoarts.org by 8 pm, Sunday, Feb. 27. Submission guidelines, as well as exhibition dates and deadlines, can be found on the website.

An application fee of $15 is applied to non-members; there is no participation fee for current Arts Council members.

For information about the Artist Members Program, visit sanbenitoarts.org/artist-membership-program.

To learn more about this exhibition or for general information, contact the Arts Council at 831.636.2787 or at [email protected].

Registration open for Kindergarten, TK

The Hollister School District invites families to register children for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten instruction for the 2022-23 school year during the registration period between Feb. 28 and March 4.

Students in the district’s high-quality TK/K classrooms will enjoy many benefits such as getting ahead with early reading comprehension, early math skills and building relationships, says a press release from Hollister School District. All schools in the Hollister district have TK instruction, which follows the regular school schedule.

It’s important to note that every day is important to your child’s success with learning from preschool going forward, HSD staff added. “The routines your child develops with daily, consistent interaction will continue throughout school years,” says the press release.

There will be registration stations at each school site where families can pick up and return enrollment packets. TK students must be 5 years old between Sept. 2, 2022 and Feb. 2, 2023.

PG&E to begin burying power lines

Pacific Gas & Electric is launching the first wave of a multibillion-dollar initiative to bury 10,000 miles of distribution lines in areas of high risk of wildfires in Northern and Central California.

Officials with the utility giant made the announcement last week of the first wave, which aims to place nearly 3,600 miles of power lines underground. The estimated cost is nearly $4 million per mile, officials said.

The project is part of a wildfire mitigation plan to be submitted to the California Public Utilities Commission on Feb. 25.

Transmission wires have been blamed for starting many wildfires around the state in recent years, including the Dixie Fire that started in July 2021 and burned nearly a million acres and destroyed more than 1,400 structures before it was contained in late October.

Company officials said in November that the company would lose an estimated $1 billion from the fire and related lawsuits.

