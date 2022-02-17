Mobile Covid-19 test site comes to Hollister Feb. 23

Starting Feb. 23, a mobile OptumServe Covid-19 testing bus will be offering appointment-based and drop-in tests in Hollister, says a press release.

The testing bus will be located at Brigantino Park, 2045 San Juan Hollister Road in Hollister. The Covid-19 mobile testing bus will be located in the parking lot until May, or until further notice. Hours of operation will be Wednesday through Sunday from 10am to 6pm. The site will be closed from 2-3pm.

San Benito County and the City of Hollister are partnering to bring the OptumServe mobile testing site to town, in an effort to increase the availability of Covid-19 testing.

“This mobile testing site is in an area of the county where there are no testing services currently available. By increasing testing capacity and capabilities in this area of our county we will be reaching some of our most at-risk community members,” said San Benito County Health Officer Dr. George Gellert.

Registration for a patient ID is required for all OptumServe testing sites, which can be done online at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 1.888.634.1123, according to local officials. Appointments made online or by phone are preferred, but walk-ups are also accepted if there is capacity. Individuals will be asked to provide their unique registration authorization number at the time of check-in.

There is no out-of-pocket cost for individuals to receive a Covid-19 test.

San Benito County Public Health Services remind people that hospital emergency departments are not the appropriate venue for a Covid-19 test when symptoms are not present and there is no emergency medical issue. There will be no medical assessments done at the testing site.

“Please call your medical provider if you feel unwell or think you have symptoms of an illness,” says the press release.

For more information about Covid-19 and testing, visit covid19.ca.gov