The California Department of Motor Vehicles this week announced that the Hollister office, located at 80 North Sally Street, will temporarily expand its operating hours to include Fridays, in addition to its regular Tuesday and Thursday schedule.

The additional Friday hours will begin on Aug. 23 and continue until Oct. 11, says a press release from the state DMV. The Friday hours are added to accommodate customers while the Gilroy field office undergoes renovations.

The Gilroy office is scheduled to reopen Oct. 14.

“We want to keep DMV services accessible to residents during the renovation period at our Gilroy office,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “Adding Friday hours at the Hollister office helps us meet the needs of our customers in the surrounding communities.”

The full schedule of Hollister DMV office hours, from Aug. 23-Oct. 11, is:

Tuesdays, 8am– 5pm

Thursdays, 8am– 5pm

Fridays, 8am– 5pm

Customers are also advised to check if they can obtain their needed DMV services online before visiting the office in person. “The DMV has taken many steps to offer more digital services. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit, including simple self-service transactions that are no longer available in offices,” says the press release.

Popular services available online include driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals.

Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website (dmv.ca.gov) to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers must sign in or create a secure online account at dmv.ca.gov, and then opt in, the press release says.