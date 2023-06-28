good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
71.7 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
June 28, 2023
Article Search
Local residents recently gathered for a volunteer work party and family hike at the Nyland Property in San Juan Bautista. The property was recently taken under the wing of the San Benito Agricultural Land Trust.
NewsAgricultureBusinessLocal NewsCommunityFeatured

Land trusts join forces to protect Nyland property

540-acre site near SJB Mission guarded with conservation, cultural easements

By: Staff Report
12
0

A collaboration of area land trusts recently secured permanent conservation rights for the historic 540-acre Nyland property in San Benito County. 

The Trust for Public Land, the San Benito Agricultural Land Trust, the Land Trust of Santa Cruz County and the Amah Mutsun Land Trust formed a joint partnership to obtain conservation and cultural easements for the land, which is identified by environmentalists as an important wildlife corridor. 

The easements will not only protect the land forever from high-impact development, but they will also help sustain cattle ranching and provide for historic and indigenous cultural access and mitigate climate impacts on the site, says an announcement from the land trusts. 

The protections also represent the long-term vision for the property and reflect the formal transfer of the property to the San Benito Agricultural Land Trust. The Land Trust of Santa Cruz County holds the conservation easement, while the Amah Mutsun Land Trust holds a cultural easement that provides access for indigenous land stewardship as well as cultural and educational activities. 

“Conservation opportunities like this are rare and could not be done without partners,” said Guillermo Rodriguez, State Director with Trust for Public Land. “We are incredibly proud to work with local land trusts to design and deliver a multi-benefit conservation outcome that ensures the natural health and indigenous, historic and agricultural heritage of this property are preserved for future generations to enjoy.”

The Trust for Public Land purchased the Harvey and Gladys Nyland property in 2021. The site is located across Highway 156 from San Juan Bautista, less than half a mile from the San Juan Mission and associated State Historic Park. 

Steeped in history, the 540-acre property is the home of oak studded grasslands, wetlands and seasonal streams that once supported the indigenous Amah Mutsun people for thousands of years, before being taken to the mission and others as part of the Spanish conquest of California, according to the Trust for Public Land.  

In response to the imminent sale of the Nyland land in 2021, the Trust for Public Land purchased the property with the assistance of donors including the California Wildlife Program. The purchase allowed the current partnership of land trusts enough time to raise the funds that will now ensure the permanent protection and stewardship of the land. 

The property is currently leased for cattle grazing by 101 Equipment Company. 

“Permanent conservation of the ranch will ensure this land can support viable grazing operations that contribute to our local economy, feed people, and protect our scenic views,” said Lynn Overtree, Executive Director of the San Benito Agricultural Land Trust. “We are excited about owning these 540 acres, which are adjacent to the 520-acre Rancho Larios Open Space that we have owned since 2004. 

“Together with the Land Trust of Santa Cruz County’s Rocks Ranch, there is a chain of protected working lands from the San Juan Road exit of Highway 101 to the City of San Juan Bautista. We are honored to continue the Nyland family’s loving stewardship legacy.”

On the first Sunday of every month, members of the public can join San Benito Agricultural Land Trust staff for a work party or hike on the land, says a press release from the trusts. 

The San Benito Agricultural Land Trust calls these monthly events “Ranch Days,” in recognition of the need to provide county residents access, and with it, a window to understanding of the importance of the working cattle ranches that are the foundation of the local agricultural economy and scenic beauty.

The cultural easement on the Nyland property will provide the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band special access to the property for cultural, spiritual and ceremonial traditions, says the press release. The tribe’s guidance will also facilitate restoration, conservation and care of the lands and waters using traditional and contemporary indigenous knowledge and methods.

“The Amah Mutsun people have lived in Popoloutchum, which is now recognized as San Benito County and beyond for millennia,” said Valentin Lopez, President of the Amah Mutsun Land Trust and Chairman of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band. “Our ancestors worked to fulfill their sacred obligation to take care of Mother Earth and all living things for thousands of years. 

“Today we are happy to return to Popoloutchum through this cultural easement. This easement will ensure this land remains undeveloped and intact. We hope to share our traditional indigenous knowledge and practices regarding land management with our partners and the public so we can all learn from each other.”

Since the 2021 purchase, the three local land trusts have worked together to raise the funding to buy the property from TPL, and will collaborate on an ongoing basis to maintain its conservation and cultural values.

“The partnership between our organizations is what makes this project so exceptional,” said Sarah Newkirk, Executive Director of the Land Trust of Santa Cruz County. “This property is important for so many different reasons—wildlife connectivity, agriculture and cultural history and practice. We all bring something unique to the table, and our collaboration is what will make this conservation project a success.”

An array of native plants and wildlife can be found on the ranch, as well as a historic barn that marks a visitor’s arrival to San Juan Bautista. In addition to providing valuable wildlife habitat, the property contributes to an important regional wildlife corridor linking the Gabilan Mountains to the Santa Cruz Mountains a few miles to the north, says the press release.

The Nyland property supports native habitat for numerous wildlife species, including raptors, migratory birds and waterfowl, along with mountain lion, grey fox and bobcat. Several rare species reside at the ranch including tri-colored blackbirds, American badger and western pond turtle. 

The protection of the property also supports Trust for Public Land’s broader climate conservation efforts in the region. Protecting the property from development for public purposes aligns with California’s climate goals and the “30 x 30” initiative that calls for the protection of 30% of the state’s land and coastal waters by the year 2030. 

Funds for the Nyland Property’s closing were made available through the California Strategic Growth Council’s Sustainable Agricultural Lands Conservation Program (SALC) in collaboration with the Department of Conservation.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Pile driving work to impact residents, motorists along Highway 156 project

Staff Report -
Noisy, high-impact construction work will occupy the Highway 156...
Business

San Benito Superior Court showcases student artists

Michael Moore -
The San Benito County Superior Court showcased original art...
College

Brady Miguel produces another spectacular season that culminates with 2nd straight conference MVP award

Emanuel Lee -
Brady Miguel and the Cal State University Monterey Bay...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,079FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Pile driving work to impact residents, motorists along Highway 156 project

San Benito Superior Court showcases student artists