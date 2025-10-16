To commemorate its 150th anniversary, the Hollister Fire Department invites the public to a celebratory event during Fire Prevention Month on Oct. 18. Held ahead of the December anniversary date, the event provides an opportunity for the community to join in honoring the department’s past, present and future, says a press release from the city.

The event schedule includes a parade with the lineup in downtown Hollister starting at 1:30pm, and the procession officially stepping off at 2pm; a ceremony at 3pm that will honor retirees and current fire department officials; and an open house at Hollister Fire Station 1 immediately following the ceremony.

The parade route will start at Dunne Park, 600 West Street, and proceed east on Seventh Street toward the city’s downtown; north on San Benito Street; east on Fifth Street toward Fire Station 1; and finishing at Fire Station 1, 110 Fifth Street.

To allow maximum participation, Hollister Fire will arrange station coverage via partner agencies during the first two hours of the event so that all on-duty personnel can participate in the parade and ceremony, says the press release.

“This 150th anniversary is a tribute to the long tradition of service in our community,” said Chief Goulding. “We encourage everyone (firefighters, families, residents) to come out, walk with us and celebrate together.”

The family friendly event is free. After the ceremony, attendees can enjoy refreshments, food trucks, station tours and a bounce house.