For Hollister girls soccer, the season began with a new coach, some new strategies, many returning players and some new team members. The results were another spectacular year and it was paired with teamwork and fun on and off the pitch.

The Balers produced one of the best overall records in many years and earned their sixth straight Central Coast Section playoff berth.

Hollister finished with a 13-5-1 mark, 8-3-1 in Pacific Coast Athletic League, Gabilan Division play. That record, best league ledger since 2018-19, placed them in third. Hollister has been no worse than third for six years in a row.

In the CCS Division I playoffs, Hollister beat Gunn 2-1 but then fell in the semifinals 2-1 to Crystal Springs Uplands. The Balers have recorded an 11-5 record in post-season play during this six-year span.

“It’s all about our relationships on and off the field,” senior midfielder Zamaya Rivera said. “We are close with teammates and coaches. We win for each other.”

The Balers’ record is even more impressive under close examination. The opener, a loss at Aptos, was to a team that was the unbeaten 10-0 champ of the Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League and won the CCS Division III title.

Two of the league losses came to powerhouse Salinas, currently at 22-1-1, CCS Division II champ, CIF NorCal Division II champ and playing Saturday for the CIF State Division II title. The Cowboys have allowed just nine total goals all season and Hollister had two of them.

Hollister coach Amber Painter moved some players around on the field this year and instituted a possession-based offense, with patience and passing. Attacks often come with through balls. She coached the players to feel relaxed and free and have fun. It sure worked.

“We pass it around, perhaps through the back,” senior Kylie Varnes said. “Then we come forward as a team. I played wing for two years and now I am a center midfielder.”

The offense has been electric, utilizing the talent in the midfield to combine with dangerous young strikers.

“The camaraderie is fantastic,” coach Painter said. “And I want them to always have fun out there. We play a passing game and enjoy doing it. We deploy a 4-4-2 with two forwards up top, usually Manaya (Rivera) and Sam (Alvarado-Castillo). We pass and we make runs.”

Defense has been a lynchpin of the team’s success. Goalkeeper Itzel Flores is experienced and uses vision and game knowledge to know when to come out of the goal. She has a strong defense in front of her. The Balers allowed just 11 goals in 12 league games and only 19 overall in 19 games.

“Mayah (Arreola) is so strong on defense and she’s incredibly fast,” Painter said. “Karen (Alvarado-Castillo) supports in all directions. Zamaya is a strong and dominant force in the middle. She loves playing with her sister. Ana (Kaplansky) runs all day long. Claire (Lovejoy) works hard on the side.”

Arreola is complemented with great defenders and two-way midfielders, including Karen Alvarado-Castillo, Sofia Madrid Posada, Alyssa Tiopan, Samantha Alvarado-Castillo, Zamaya Rivera and Varnes.

The offense gets production from Samantha Alvarado-Castillo, Zamaya Rivera, Varnes, Ana Kaplansky, Manaya Rivera, Claire Lovejoy and Sophia Williams. Alana Tiopan, Madeleine Damm, Ixiim de Luna, Malia Muenzer, Aleah Olguin and Lianni Preciado provide depth.

Scoring leaders were the Rivera sisters and Samantha Alvarado-Castillo. There is a major sister connection with seniors Zamaya Rivera and Karen Alvarado-Castillo. Zamaya Rivera has been a stalwart on Hollister soccer for four years and knows how to both pass for assists and score a ton of goals. Karen Alvarado-Castillo excels in the lockdown defense.

Non-league victories came over Pioneer 3-1, Lincoln 2-0, Willow Glen 3-1 and Evergreen Valley 11-0. In the first half of the double round robin in league play, Hollister started with three shutouts. The Balers beat Soledad 4-0, Rancho San Juan 3-0 and Monterey 1-0.

Hollister lost to Salinas by just 2-1, but then got back in gear with a 2-0 win at Everett Alvarez and a 6-1 pasting of Pajaro Valley.

The back half of league play included a disappointing 2-2 tie at Soledad, a 10-0 demolition of RSJ and then a tough 1-0 loss at Monterey. A visit to Salinas was competitive but the Cowboys prevailed 3-1, with the Baler goal coming from Samantha Alvarado-Castillo. Hollister then beat Alvarez 4-0 and PV 4-2.

Hollister opened the CCS Division IV playoffs at home against Gunn with a 2-1 victory. The Balers were strong in the first half and Manaya Rivera cashed in a chance in the 25th minute, on a through ball from Alyssa Tiopan.

“We worked on passing it through,” the freshman striker said. “I saw it and said, ‘That’s my ball’. I got to it and kicked it around the keeper.”

The Titans tied the match in the 33rd minute on a header off a free kick.

“In the second half, we adjusted,” Arreola said. “We had not been compact enough in our defense.”

Painter commented that the Balers settled down after halftime and played smarter and more patiently. Arreola and Karen Alvarado-Castillo played back a little deeper to fend off Gunn’s intent to attack on long through balls.

Four minutes into the second half, Manaya Rivera rocketed a highlight-reel goal from 25 yards for a 2-1 lead that was the difference.

“I got under it and I rolled it up on my foot a little,” the senior midfielder said. “I chose a corner and I went for it.”

In the semifinals, the Balers lost 2-1 to Crystal Springs Uplands. The Gryphons scored in the 43rd minute but Hollister replied in the 51st on a Samantha Alvarado-Castillo rebound.

The battle continued, with Crystal Springs’ defense holding the fort. In the 71st minute, the visitors scored the decider.

First Team All-League honors went to Zamaya Rivera and Arreola. Second Team recognition was awarded to Manaya Rivera and Samantha Alvarado-Castillo.

Hollister senior captain Zamaya Rivera dribbles down field Feb. 9 against Salinas. Photo: Jonathan Natividad