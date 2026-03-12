The Bach to Blues concert returns to the theater at Gavilan College on March 14. The annual fundraising event celebrates the college’s vibrant music program and features performances by faculty, students and standout regional musicians.

This year’s special guest performer is acclaimed artist Kaye Bohler, whose powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence have made her a staple on the West Coast circuit, says a press release from Gavilan College. Over a career spanning four decades, Bohler has toured extensively throughout the Pacific Northwest and Southwest and has performed internationally in Paris and Japan.

She has appeared at numerous major festivals, including the Monterey Blues Festival, Blues by the Bay Festival in Eureka and the Fountain Blues Festival in San Jose.

In addition to her festival performances, Bohler has released several singles, including “Woman in the Whitehouse” (2015), “The Country I Love” (2020) and “Stand Up and Fight” (2023).

Maria Amirkhanian, music faculty member at Gavilan College and longtime organizer of the concert, says the event has become a cherished community tradition.

“Bach to Blues is a wonderful, family-friendly event that brings the community together,” Amirkhanian said. “It celebrates not only the incredible talent of our Gavilan students and faculty, but also the amazing musicians in our region. We look forward to it every year.”

Details

The show starts at 7pm March 14, at the Gavilan theater, 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd., in Gilroy. Tickets cost $20 for general admission, and $10 for students and seniors. All proceeds benefit the Gavilan College Music Program. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/gavb2b26. Tickets can also be purchased at the Gavilan College Bookstore, BookSmart in Morgan Hill and at Gavilan’s Hollister campus.