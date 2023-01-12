good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
57.2 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
January 13, 2023
Article Search
Hollister High senior center back Hugo Catalan, seen here heading a ball against Christopher in their non-league match in early December, has been instrumental for the Haybalers playing every single minute this season. File photo.
FeaturedSportsHigh School SportsNewsLocal News

Hollister High boys soccer enters busy stretch

By: Emanuel Lee
60
0

It’s now or never for the Hollister High boys soccer team. 

After losing their league opener to Pacific Coast Athletic League Gabilan Division favorite Alisal High 3-1 on Jan. 5, the Haybalers know they have to start racking up points against other teams in the division if they want to contend for a top-three finish in the standings. 

A seven-team Gabilan Division means there are only 12 league matches, a sprint to the finish. And with its Jan. 9 game against Salinas having been postponed due to the weather, Hollister will play 11 matches over a 29-day stretch starting Jan. 11 against North Salinas.

“The players are in the mindset that these next couple of games are going to be crucial,” Haybalers coach Marco Orozco said. “They know beating some of these teams is a must.”

Hollister entered the week at 4-2-2 overall and 0-1-0 in league. Even though the Balers lost to Alisal, the defeat showed them what they need to improve on going forward. 

“We made a couple of bad passes on defense and they capitalized obviously,” Orozco said. “So we need to cut down on our mistakes, but I would really like for them to continue playing their game, be aggressive and try to open the field because we have really good wingers that can support the attack. They can play with the ball on their feet, pass the ball accurately, play aggressively and score every chance we get.”

The wingers include Abraham Nunez, Sergio Ramirez, Francisco Zavala, Luis Gonzalo Garcia and Leandro Herrera. Ramirez has started every game and plays a vital role with his ability to deliver crosses inside the 18-yard box, leading to scoring opportunities. 

Forward Emiliano Castro has scored key goals throughout the season and is always dangerous on the attack. 

“Emiliano is a great athlete and a really good striker,” Orozco said. “He can control and shield the ball, distribute and put us in position to score. He can score from outside the box, too.”

Center back Adan Serrato-San Ramon has been consistent, is precise with the ball and good in the air. Unfortunately, Serrato-San Ramon and Garcia got injured in the Alisal match and Orozco hopes the two can return soon. Hugo Catalan, a senior center back, has been rock solid and has played every single minute this season. 

Bryan Navarrete has been strong at goalkeeper and continues to improve. 

“Bryan knows it’s his last year so he’s giving it his all,” Orozco said. “He’s made some important saves on goal for us.”

Orozco noted the play of top substitute Juan Carlos Garcia, a junior center midfielder who usually comes in around the 15-20 minute mark and finishes the game. 

“When Juan Carlos goes in, he’s on fire, he’s on it,” Orozco said. “He’s challenging every ball, fighting for every ball and trying to distribute well.”

Orozco hosted a team dinner at his home on Jan. 6, building team chemistry and giving the players an opportunity to refresh mentally. 

“I just needed the players to relax, enjoy themselves a little bit and forget about the game because this league is tough,” Orozco said. “We’re going to have a lot of games coming up so I’ve told them to enjoy the challenge because they may not play this high quality soccer again after they leave here. But for that night, it was all about enjoying each other off the field.”

Hollister striker Emiliano Castro has scored key goals throughout the season. File photo.
Emanuel Lee
Emanuel Lee is the sports editor of the Los Gatan, Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. An American High and University of Kentucky alumnus, he primarily covers high school athletics, Gavilan College, various youth sports in south Santa Clara/San Benito counties and pro sports on occasion. Two decades of journalism experience and recipient of several writing awards from the California News Publishers Association. With the Weeklys/NewSVMedia group since 2013. Emanuel has run eight marathons with a PR of 3:13.40 (7:24 mile pace), counts himself as a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and loves spending time with his wife and their two lovely daughters, Evangeline and Eliza. Coaches, athletic directors and parents are encouraged to report scores to [email protected]

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Agriculture

Another atmospheric river expected to cause more flooding along low-lying riversheds

Staff Report -
Another atmospheric river is expected to wash over the...
Business

Hazel Hawkins gains $3M loan from state

Michael Moore -
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital recently received a $3 million...
Community

Criminal justice, healthcare and more among new laws for 2023

Staff Report -
With a flurry of new laws ready to take...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
272FollowersFollow
1,097FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Another atmospheric river expected to cause more flooding along low-lying riversheds

Hazel Hawkins gains $3M loan from state