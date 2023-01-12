Two rescued, arrested after vehicle submerges in San Benito River

Two men were arrested Jan. 10 after their vehicle became submerged underwater during their attempt to drive across San Benito River, which had become full of moving water after heavy rains, according to authorities.

San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency authorities responded to Truckee Way near the Hospital Road Bridge on a report that a white Chevrolet pickup truck had attempted to “cross swift running water,” Undersheriff Tom Keylon said. The vehicle was occupied by two men, about 20-25 years old.

The vehicle had become submerged in the San Benito River, Keylon said. The river had swollen from a dry bed to a rushing waterway due to heavy rains Jan. 9-10.

Hollister Fire Department called for assistance from the California Office of Emergency Services swift water team, Keylon said.

After the two men were rescued from the flooded vehicle, they were arrested on suspicion of trespassing and failing to obey signage, Keylon said. The suspects were booked at the county jail.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities respond to the scene of a submerged pickup after a driver and passenger attempted to cross San Benito River in the vehicle Jan. 10, according to the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office. Photo: Chris Mora

