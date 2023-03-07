good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
54.3 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
March 8, 2023
Article Search
The Hollister High girls soccer team celebrates after beating Lowell High of San Francisco 1-0 in the CIF NorCal Division V championship match on March 4. The victory came a week after the Balers won a CCS title. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
FeaturedSportsHigh School Sports

Hollister High girls soccer caps off historic season with CIF NorCal title

By: Emanuel Lee
93
0

Once the Hollister High girls soccer team got going, there was no stopping them. 

The top seed Haybalers capped a remarkable season with a 1-0 win over No. 2 seed Lowell of San Francisco in the CIF NorCal Division V playoff championship match on March 4. The victory came exactly seven days after a riveting 4-3 overtime win over Soledad to win the program’s first Central Coast Section championship. 

The Hollister (16-7-3) players and coaches were visibly joyous afterward, and for good reason. They were one of just five girls teams in Northern California to end their season with a championship. More than victory itself, Haybalers coach Becky Bonner said she cherished this year’s group of players and just being able to spend time with them daily. 

“Before the game we talked with the girls and I had let them know this has been one of my favorite groups I’ve coached in 15 years,” Bonner said. “And part of the reason being it’s a team where they play for each other, they’re coachable, we can work hard in practice and yet they can have a good time and still be on track with what we’re doing. And the best part is whether someone is playing on the field or they’re sitting on the bench, they have each other’s back. You don’t always have that dynamic.”

After a pair of 7-0 wins en route to the NorCal final, Hollister finally received resistance from a Lowell team that was solid but not quite the Balers’ caliber. Hollister outshot Lowell 7-2—including 4-0 in the second half—and had a decisive 7-3 advantage in corner kicks. 

The only time the Cardinals gave the Balers any real problems was in the first 20 minutes of play, when Bonner admitted the team was nervous. But once the Balers settled down, they controlled the possession, especially in a dominant second half. 

The only goal of the match came from—you guessed it—Zamaya Rivera, the freshman sensation who has a knack for scoring and did it when the stakes were highest. Fellow freshman Madison Cousins delivered a corner kick into the penalty area where it got deflected to the top of the 18-yard box. 

Rivera tracked the ball down before delivering a beautiful turnaround shot that landed under the crossbar in the 52nd minute. It was vintage Balers, who were dangerous on set pieces in large part to Cousins’ laser-accurate kicks to the penalty area. 

Once again, Rivera, McKenzie Heckman and Sydney Stacy created prime scoring opportunities. Rivera is always dangerous going 1-v-1, Stacy gets out in space with her speed and Heckman is opportunistic with the ball and anticipating where it’s going. 

Trinity Arias and Morgen Ortiz were seemingly around the ball constantly and making plays, as was freshman defender Karen Alvarado-Castillo. The senior goalkeeper combo of Gisele Santillan and Shaelyn Tamez locked it down, with Santillan making a nice save on Lowell’s best scoring chance midway through the first half. 

Contributions were made from players all over the field and the effort once again was top notch. Bonner appreciated the resiliency of this group, noting the multiple injuries they dealt with midway through the season and the flu which seemingly “took out half our team.” 

“But no matter what happened, they came out everyday and played the entire game,” Bonner said. “I’ve never once had a game with them where I’ve looked at them and thought, ‘Man, we didn’t give it everything we had.’ And I think that’s a huge reason why they’re here. They’re selfless players and they want to do well collectively for the group. To see a group that’s not only talented but also so supportive of each other, it’s almost more rewarding seeing how successful they’ve been.”

While the team will cherish the CCS and NorCal titles, next season looks rosy as well. With a whopping eight freshmen on the team—including starters Rivera, Cousins, Alvarado-Castillo, Jesseira Allen, Summer Forrest and Elyssa Hernandez—to go along with sophomore starters Stacy and Ortiz, Hollister seems primed for another special season or two. 

Bonner was still processing the gravity of the moment after the trophy presentation. 

“The personalities on this team, their work ethic, it’s been a joy,” she said.

Zamaya Rivera unleashes a free kick during Hollister’s 1-0 win over Lowell in the CIF NorCal D-V championship match.
Emanuel Lee
Emanuel Lee is the sports editor of the Los Gatan, Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. An American High and University of Kentucky alumnus, he primarily covers high school athletics, Gavilan College, various youth sports in south Santa Clara/San Benito counties and pro sports on occasion. Two decades of journalism experience and recipient of several writing awards from the California News Publishers Association. With the Weeklys/NewSVMedia group since 2013. Emanuel has run eight marathons with a PR of 3:13.40 (7:24 mile pace), counts himself as a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and loves spending time with his wife and their two lovely daughters, Evangeline and Eliza. Coaches, athletic directors and parents are encouraged to report scores to [email protected]

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Much more rain ahead, again, in weather forecasts

Michael Moore -
The rain-weary Central Coast and Bay Area are being...
Business

Hospital withdraws from committee meetings

Staff Report -
In a recent letter from the San Benito Intergovernmental...
Letters

Letters: Betting on hospital’s survival

submitted -
Concerning our beloved hospital, the feeling is like the...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,096FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Much more rain ahead, again, in weather forecasts

Hospital withdraws from committee meetings