March 6, 2023
NewsBusinessEconomyLocal NewsFeatured

March 10 ceremony will welcome emergency shelter expansion

By: Staff Report
Local officials invite the public to a welcoming ceremony highlighting the completion of the San Benito County emergency shelter expansion project and renovation of the Migrant Center Homes. The ceremony will take place at 10am March 10 at 3235 Southside Road in Hollister. 

“The emergency expansion project is vital to San Benito County and provides county community members an additional resource for shelter in an emergency circumstance,” says a press release from the county. 

The project was approved by the San Benito County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 21, in response to the emergency need of shelter families displaced by the January 2023 storm events.

The Migrant Center Homes began renovation on Feb. 27, and will be completed by June 30, says the press release. The County of San Benito was awarded a grant for $2.385 million to help complete the project. 

For more details about the emergency expansion project, visit https://legistarweb-production.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/attachment/pdf/1806807/BOS_Meeting_RE_Resources-Housing-Food__2.21.23.pdf to review the full county staff presentation given on Feb. 21.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Local Journalism
