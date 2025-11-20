The top team on campus this fall was the Hollister JV football team. The Junior Varsity pigskin squad was unbeaten, with an 8-0 league record and a 10-0 overall mark. The Balers outscored their opponents by a whopping 326 to 56.

On defense, Hollister recorded five shutouts and never allowed more than 16 points in a game. The Baler offense scored 32 or more points on five occasions and always totaled 20 or more points.

Big victories included wins over rival Salinas 21-15 and Monterey 21-7. Hollister also defeated the JV squads of the top two varsity schools, Palma (28-0) and Soquel (32-12).

Congratulations are in order and Baler fans are eager to see these players up on varsity in the near future.

Varsity improves, but falls short of playoffs

The Baler football team improved from 2024 by two wins but fell just short of a playoff bid. Hollister was 3-5 in Pacific Coast Athletic League, Gabilan Division action, and 3-7 overall.

The victories came in a 44-40 donnybrook over Alisal, a late-game charge that beat Monterey 27-14 and a 27-6 smashing of Aptos. The Balers had a number of tight defeats, including a 13-10 loss to North Salinas in a contest that Hollister generally dominated.

At the end of the year, the Balers gave league champion Palma quite a tussle, trailing just 21-14 into the final quarter before falling 35-14.

The victory over the Trojans was one of the most wild games in Hollister history. Cruz Raquet passed 14-of-16 for 359 yards and five touchdowns, three to Jacob Jackson as part of his 247-yard receiving day, and two other scores to Jordan Quezada.

But Alisal star Jayden Duarte had five touchdowns and led his team to a late 40-37 lead. Raquet then moved the Balers 58 yards in just over a minute to produce the winning touchdown pass to Quezada with only two seconds left.

Yet it took a mighty effort from Hollister kicker Junis Mendoza to claim the victory. A trick kickoff return by Alisal as time expired resulted in Duarte running free toward midfield, with just one man to beat. That one was Mendoza, who made the tackle of the year to preserve the 44-40 victory.

Later in the year, Hollister beat the Toreadores with two touchdowns in the final 2:57. Jayden Hunter intercepted a Monterey pass in the MHS end zone for a “pick six” touchdown to break a 14-14 tie on the game’s biggest play.

Raquet completed 9-of-10 passes for 132 yards on the night and Eli Lovejoy threw 7-of-9 for 45 yards. Quezada pulled in 10 receptions for 131 yards.

In the next-to-last game of the year, Hollister smashed Aptos 27-6. Cole Seymour, a powerful yard-eating rusher all season, led the way with 145 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. The Balers led 21-0 at halftime and the defense kept the Mariners off the board until the late stages of the game.

Hollister flag football

The girls flag football team took a step back in 2025, after a league title the previous year. The Balers finished 5-18 overall, 2-14 in league play. Non-league victories were 12-0 over Independence, 21-6 against Sobrato and 20-6 versus Harbor.

In Gabilan Division play, the Balers defeated Alisal 21-0 and beat Monterey 14-6.

All-League honors went to Ixiim DeLuna as a Second Team wide receiver and Second Team defensive recognition was accorded defensive back Hillary Santamaria and safety Aleah Ruiz.

Hollister volleyball

The Hollister volleyball team closed strongly to finish third in PCAL Gabilan Division play. The Balers’ record was 9-5 in league action, 20-12 overall.

In the Central Coast Section playoffs, No. 8-seeded Hollister defeated No. 9-seeded Mountain View in four sets before falling at No. 1 Menlo-Atherton.

Senior Daniela Orsetti led the way against the Spartans with an amazing 31 kills in a 26-24, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19 victory. The contest marked Hollister’s first playoff win since 2021.

In post-season awards recognition, Orsetti received First Team All-League accolades and was named Offensive Player of the Year. Diana Martinez Ruiz, only a sophomore, was named to the Second Team.

Hollister Field Hockey

The Balers field hockey team finished 6-5-1 and tied for third place in league play. The Balers beat Santa Catalina 6-0, Monterey 5-2 and twice decisioned Greenfield, 4-0 and 3-0, and twice defeated Salinas, 6-1 and 6-0.

First Team All-League honors went to Olivia Picha, Alexia Manzo and Madeline Rodriguez.