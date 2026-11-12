The Hollister JV football team scored an average of 43.2 points while yielding just 14.5 in division games on their way to a second straight league championship. The Balers were 5-0-1 in Pacific Coast Athletic League, Gabilan Division play to claim the crown by a half game over Palma and other pursuers.

Overall, the Balers were 8-0-1, scoring 46.9 per game and giving up just 11.2.

With last year’s unblemished record of 6-0 in league, 9-0 overall, Hollister is now riding an 18-game unbeaten streak to go along with the two Gabilan titles.

This year’s Gabilan race was particularly competitive. Behind Hollister’s 5-0-1 mark came Palma at 5-1, Soquel at 4-2 and Salinas at 3-2-1. Monterey, Carmel, Alisal and North Salinas were further back.

The key games for Hollister were a 21-14 win at Palma on Nov. 9, a 36-13 wipeout of Soquel on Sept. 25 and a 35-35 tie with the Cowboys on Oct. 29.

“The key is our leaders, our captains,” Hollister JV coach Marty Martinez said. “They play hard.”

That quartet included quarterback Cadence Smith, running back/linebacker Jedediah Briones, running back/linebacker Javier Guerrero and offensive lineman/defensive end Edgar Alvarez. The Balers succeeded with a host of other contributors on both sides of the ball. The deep squad consisted nearly entirely of sophomores.

Hollister running back Jedediah Briones evades a would-be tackler in the Oct. 29 JV home game against Salinas. Photo: Chris Mora

Hollister wide receiver Cody Siveria bolts upfield after a pass reception in the rain against Salinas Oct. 29. Photo: Chris Mora

A stout offensive line was crucial to run game success and pass protection. That crew featured Cisko Victory, Kevin Paniagua, Phillip Zendejas, Alvarez, Max Paniagua and others. The receiver corps included Robert Esparza, Cody Siveria, Taylor Heckman, Jackson Jones and others.

On defense, Alvarez, Xavier Ortega, Eduardo Gutierrez and Jeremiah Jiminez were a fierce wall up front. Excellent linebacking, corner and safety play stopped the run and executed well in pass defense. That group included Jaxsin Gonzalez, Isiah Toscano, Guerrero, Devon Iracheta, Nathan Espinoza, Ruben Cruz and others.

A dedicated staff assisted coach Martinez. That group included Andrew Sanchez, Brian Oswald, Matt Lewis, Kurt Szyndrowski and Chris Cameron.

The season began with three non-league victories. The defense spun two dazzling shutouts to launch the year. The Balers crushed Soledad 74-0 and whipped Everett Alvarez 47-0. On Sept. 11, they faced the Wilcox Chargers, a longtime Central Coast Section powerhouse program. The Balers rolled 42-14.

Gabilan Division play was next. Hollister dismantled Alisal 62-6 to start things off. Soquel, a Gabilan varsity stronghold, had a solid JV squad but the Balers ripped them by 23 points.

Palma, whose varsity won the Gabilan this year, also had a strong JV unit. Hollister traveled over to Salinas and dumped the Chieftains 21-14. That game result eventually decided the league title.

The Balers dropped Monterey 42-7 in their next outing. After that came the Oct. 29 home game against Salinas. The contest provided Senior Night festivities for the band, cheerleaders and color guard.

The challenge was a fierce one, with Salinas boasting a talented squad led by quarterback Evan Mendolsohn, who started three varsity games when first-stringer Michael Andrade was out injured. They also had a super soph in receiver Keiton Bell.

The Balers led 21-14 at halftime, courtesy of two touchdown passes from Smith to Heckman. On the first, Heckman outjumped two defenders for a 24-yard scoring catch on third-and-11. For a reprise, he beat the Cowboys’ secondary to get wide open deep and haul in a 43-yard score down the left sideline.

The other second quarter touchdown came on a 41-yard run on a reverse by Nate Osorio. For Salinas, Mendelsohn kept his team within range with two touchdowns through the air. On the night, the varsity-level signal caller completed 21 of 39 passes for 337 yards.

Briones punched in a tally from a yard out in the third quarter, but Mendelsohn brought the Cowboys back and a 30-yard score to freshman Bayler Pluta with 1:48 left in the game narrowed the score to 28-27.

Baler running back Robert Esparza fights off a Salinas defender on Oct. 29. Photo: Chris Mora

Salinas lined up for a potential game-winning two-point conversion on a pass to Pluta but the Balers tackled him short of the goal to preserve a one-point lead.

More drama ensued. After covering an onside kick, Hollister looked to maintain possession by gaining another first down. Smith passed over the middle to Esparza and the Baler junior broke tackle after tackle and roared downfield to the end zone for a touchdown and a 35-27 lead.

However, that left 1:30 for Mendelsohn to drive his team the length of the field and he just barely did, as a touchdown pass to Pluta at 0:04 made it 35-33. Salinas went for two and a conversion pass to Pluta made it a 35-35 tie.

“That was a tough one,” coach Martinez said. “Both sides played really hard. We fought and kept on fighting.”

The Balers were disappointed, but a tie was actually a major factor in their favor as it kept them a half game ahead of Palma and others in the league standings.

“We executed and were physical,” Smith said. “The season has been going great. We should’ve come away with the win but we still can win the league.”

They needed only to take care of business at struggling North Salinas the following week.

“We can’t take them lightly,” Briones said.

Hollister was focused and they quickly did take care of business. Over in the land of the Vikings, the Balers routed the hosts 63-12. The victory gave them the season goal of a Gabilan championship, in one of the most fiercely fought league races in recent memory.