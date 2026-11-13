Every election season, political conversations become more and more difficult to avoid, regardless of age. Campaign signs appear throughout our neighborhoods, from front yards and fences to stickers and phone-banking campaigns. Candidates make their case through speeches and community events, while voters debate their choices and consider how election outcomes could affect their communities.

However, once Election Day passes, so does much of the attention surrounding politics. Civic engagement, on the other hand, should continue long after the ballots are counted.

Voting is considered one of the most fundamental ways people make their voices heard, but it’s only one part of participating in a democracy. The strength of our communities also depends on people who are informed, engage with one another despite their differences and hold elected officials accountable.

Unfortunately though, our willingness to engage with each other through political discourse has been declining. A report from the Pew Research Center published in February 2026 found that 56% of American adults have stopped talking to someone about political news because of something that person said.

That number was 45% in 2024, so there has been a clear increase during the past two years. Additionally, 58% say that concerns of making conversations uncomfortable have kept them from discussing the news with others.

These numbers reveal a much larger problem. It isn’t just about political disagreements. When we start avoiding conversations, we also limit our understanding of different perspectives.

Every issue has multiple sides and considering different viewpoints requires hearing from people whose experiences and backgrounds differ from our own.

It’s similar to an investigation: hearing from multiple witnesses helps establish a further understanding of what actually happened. The same principle applies to our communities. We can’t expect to address difficult problems if we are unwilling to talk about them.

Disagreement isn’t a threat to a democracy. In fact, it’s essential to it. The problem only arises when disagreement becomes a reason to disengage.

Listening to someone doesn’t mean agreeing with them, just like expressing a different opinion doesn’t mean dismissing someone else’s. True civic engagement is about being willing to hear perspectives that challenge our own.

It’s important to know that strengthening our democracy doesn’t have to begin with a national election or a major political movement. It can begin locally, through actions that are often overlooked. Residents can attend city council meetings, learn about proposals affecting their communities and share concerns through public comments.

They can also contact elected officials about issues that matter to them. The First Amendment protects our right to petition the government as well, giving us another way to advocate for change.

Even everyday conversations matter. It’s important we ask questions, exchange information and make a genuine effort to understand where people’s ideas come from. A conversation doesn’t have to end in agreement to be successful.

Young people should also understand that civic participation isn’t something we have to wait until adulthood to experience. We can attend public meetings, serve on youth advisory boards, research local issues and advocate for change in our schools and communities. Just because we aren’t able to vote yet doesn’t mean we can’t be involved or influence change.

Ultimately, we can’t control whether everyone agrees with us, but we can control whether we’re willing to communicate. As Dustin, one of my favorite characters from Stranger Things, says “When you get to know people who are different from you, you begin to learn more about yourself. You change. You grow.”

The responsibility of protecting our democracy doesn’t rest solely with elected officials. It belongs to all of us. The next election will come. It may feel far away, but it will arrive. The question we have to ask ourselves is: “What will we do before then?”

Dymphna (DJ) William is a senior at Dr. TJ Owens Gilroy Early College Academy, pursuing an associate’s degree in Political Science, Social Science and Spanish at Gavilan College. She serves as an intern for City Councilmember Zach Hilton, Vice Chair for Region IV of the Student Senate for California Community Colleges and as President of the Morgan Hill Youth Action Council.