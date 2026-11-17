The Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation has reached its $1 million fundraising goal for a campaign to bring advanced CT imaging technology to San Benito County.

The foundation announced the milestone following its annual Dinner Dance, which provided the final fundraising boost needed to complete the campaign. Donations from event attendees, sponsors, businesses and community supporters pushed the total past the $1 million mark.

“This remarkable achievement is a testament to the generosity and unwavering support of our community,” Liz Sparling, foundation director, said in a statement. “Every donation, large or small, helped us reach this milestone and demonstrates what we can accomplish when we come together for a common purpose.”

The funds will support investments in advanced CT imaging technology at Hazel Hawkins Healthcare, strengthening local diagnostic capabilities and helping provide patients with timely care close to home.

Foundation officials said the campaign reflects a communitywide commitment to improving access to medical technology and healthcare services in San Benito County.

“Reaching our $1 million goal is about much more than fundraising,” said Mary Casillas, Hazel Hawkins Healthcare CEO. “It represents an investment in the health and well-being of our families, friends and neighbors, both today and for generations to come.”

Casillas thanked community members for their continued trust and support of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in Hollister.

The Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation raises funds from private donors and through events to support medical services, technology, facilities and patient care at Hazel Hawkins Healthcare. The organization works with individuals, businesses and community partners to strengthen local health services.