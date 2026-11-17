Veterans Day is more than a parade of flags, marching bands and military uniforms. It is a chance to honor the men and women who answered their nation’s call, recognize the sacrifices they made and remind the entire community that the freedoms we enjoy come with a debt of gratitude.

For veterans, the annual gathering is a meaningful reminder that their service has not been forgotten. For the community, it is an opportunity for generations to come together, show appreciation and pass along the importance of service, sacrifice and patriotism.

Hollister resident and Grand Marshal Kurt Stricker, 68, said it was “an honor” to be chosen to participate in the Nov. 11 Veterans Day parade in downtown Hollister.

The Navy veteran was a member of the Seabees construction battalion from 1976-1981 based on Coronado Island in San Diego.

They constructed buildings and airfields, laid asphalt, poured concrete—“just a wide variety of things. It was all hands on deck and you learned,” he said

The other Grand Marshal was Hollister resident George Nava, 80, who is a U.S. Army infantry veteran who served in Vietnam from 1967-1969.

“This means a lot,” he said of being a grand marshal. “I run the big building (the Veterans Building) downtown. I’m always there.”

U.S. Army Veteran George Nava, 80, waits his turn for the annual Veterans Day parade to begin. Photo: Robert Airoldi

After the war and his return to Hollister, he worked as a plumber in town.

“I worked for all the cowboys out in the country,” he said, recalling that there were many back then.

Hundreds of people lined the streets as about three dozen participants paraded through downtown Nov. 11. They included the VFW Color Guard leading the parade, followed by the grand marshals, Boy Scouts, Hollister Elks, Sacred Heart School, San Benito County Sheriff, Hollister High School Band, Miss California Salinas Rodeo, Granite Rock, and Hollister Fire among many others.

The 2026 Veteran of the Year selected by the League of United Latin Americans Council 2890 was U.S. Army veteran Jeff Wilson, Jr.

“It’s a huge honor,” he said. “I never expected this and never saw it coming. I appreciate the honor.”



The Hollister High School Marching Band prepares to enter the parade. Photo: Robert Airoldi

The Hershey family rides in an antique vehicle through downtown Hollister for the Nov. 11 parade. Photo: Robert Airoldi