Hollister
May 31, 2022
News

Hollister man accused of DUI in crash with major injuries

Gilroy woman transported to hospital following collision on Highway 25

By: Staff Report
Two people—one from Hollister and one a Gilroy resident—suffered major injuries in a May 27 collision on Highway 25, according to authorities. One of the drivers was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene of the accident about 11:15pm, says a press release from the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators determined that a 19-year-old Hollister man was driving a Ford F150 southbound on Highway 25 just south of the intersection of Wright Road in northwest Hollister. A 26-year-old Gilroy woman was driving a Toyota Corolla northbound on Highway 25 when the two vehicles collided head on, according to police.

The driver of the Ford “made a left turning movement, causing (the vehicle) to cross over the double yellow solid lines” into the northbound lanes of the highway, for an unknown reason, the CHP said.

Police arrested the driver of the Ford—Javier Angel Bustillos, Jr.—on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to a hospital with major injuries that resulted from the collision, according to authorities. Bustillos also suffered major injuries.

Anyone with information about the collision can call the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area office at 408.848.2324.

