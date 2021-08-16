good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 17, 2021
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Hollister man arrested on suspicion of stabbing two family members

Jose Salazar Jr. accused of attempted murder

By: Staff Report
A Hollister man was arrested after he stabbed two family members, attempting to kill one of the victims, according to police.

About 10:38am Aug. 12, Hollister Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance at a home on the 400 block of Starling Lane, according to authorities. A verbal argument had quickly turned physical, and a reporting party told police that the suspect used a knife in the incident.

As officers arrived at the area, they were advised the suspect had left the home and was last seen walking southbound on Raven Street, police said. A witness told officers that the suspect had stabbed two family members and may still be armed with a knife.

Jose Salazar Jr.

Officers found a man matching the stabber’s description near the intersection of San Benito and North streets, authorities said. Officers conducted a high-risk pedestrian arrest, and detained the suspect, Jose Salazar Jr., without further incident.

Salazar was still in possession of a knife when police arrested him, authorities said.

During the investigation, police located two adult victims in the Starling Lane home who were suffering from stabbing or slashing injuries inflicted by Salazar, authorities said. One of the victims was flown by air ambulance to a nearby trauma hospital.

Police said both victims were last reported in good condition, with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Hollister Police Department.

Salazar was booked at San Benito County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Officer David Anderson at the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.

Staff Report

