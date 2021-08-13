good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 13, 2021
Representatives from Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital spoke at a Tele-Town Hall last Friday.
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

Hospital to re-implement Covid-19 precautions

Visitors strictly limited

By: Staff Report
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in Hollister has re-implemented protective measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 cases within the community.

“While we understand that some of these measures may be an inconvenience,  our top priority continues to be the health and safety of our patients, staff and community,” said Steve Hannah, CEO of Hazel Hawkins.

The new protective measures took effect Aug. 11. These precautions include:

– If you are going to the Emergency Room and think you have Covid-19 or been in contact with someone who has tested positive, call the Emergency Department hotline at 831.636.2640 to arrange for a staff member to meet you in the parking lot.

– Visitors are not allowed in the ER.

– Visitors are restricted for hospital patients, with exceptions made for end-of-life patients.

– Skilled nursing homes will continue to adhere to California Department of Public Health regulations.

– Labor patients may have one support person with them in the hospital.

– To request medical records, call 831.636.2635.

– The HHMH support services building is closed to the public.

– Until further notice, job applications will be accepted only online at hazelhawkins.com/careers.

– The hospital’s business office will be closed for in-person payments and inquiries until further notice. The best way to pay your bill is by phone, mail or online by following the directions on your statement. Call 831.636.2620 for any payment or billing questions.

