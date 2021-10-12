good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
64.9 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
October 13, 2021
Article Search
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

San Benito County: How would you spend $12.2 million? 

Survey seeks input on expenditure of federal Covid stimulus funds

By: Staff Report
40
0

San Benito County will receive more than $12 million in Covid-related relief funds from the federal government, and local officials are asking residents and community members how it should be spent.

The funds, to the tune of about $12.2 million, are from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden in March. ARPA will distribute about $651 billion in direct aid to counties throughout the nation over the next two years.

In San Benito County, officials have begun to circulate an online survey asking residents their preferences on how to spend the local share of ARPA cash. According to a press release from county staff, the ARPA funds can only be used for certain expenditures, including:

– Responding to the Covid-19 public health emergency

– Address the adverse economic impacts suffered by the community as a result of the pandemic

– Assistance in disproportionately impacted neighborhoods

– Premium pay to employees who have performed “essential” or frontline work during the pandemic

– Offset losses in county public revenue due to Covid-19

– Invest in water or sewer infrastructure

– Invest in broadband infrastructure.

The local share of the ARPA funds cannot be used for tax reductions, pension fund payments or deposits, legal settlements, meeting federal grant match requirements or roads and bridges.

The online survey will be open to the public until Oct. 31. Some questions on the brief survey ask the respondent to rank a list of public priorities that the county could potentially spend the ARPA funds on.

The English version of the survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/SBC_ARPA.

The Spanish version of the survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/GZJWSB9.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Developer eyes annexation in southwest Gilroy

Erik Chalhoub -
A developer has proposed to annex 194 acres of...
High School Sports

San Benito High girls water polo team on verge of winning league title

Emanuel Lee -
Since Rachel Smithee graduated from San Benito High in...
News

Photos: Northern California Renaissance Fair

Juan Reyes -
The Northern California Renaissance Faire festivities continued this past...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
gilroy annexation agricultural land thomas road santa teresa boulevard integral communities

Developer eyes annexation in southwest Gilroy

San Benito High girls water polo team on verge of winning...