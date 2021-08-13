County to host ‘White Flag’ tribute to locals who died with Covid-19

San Benito County officials will pay tribute to local residents who died from Covid-19 with a “White Flag” ceremony on Sept. 24.

The tribute will take place 11am in front of the county administration office, located at 481 Fourth Street.

County officials will place one white flag on the lawn for each of the 64 local lives lost to Covid-19 since the pandemic started in March 2020. Board of Supervisors Chair Bea Gonzales will lead the tribute. Gonzales and Board Vice Chair Bob Tiffany will speak at the opening of the tribute.

Any families of Covid-19 victims who would like to have their loved one’s name placed on a flag can call the county at 831.636.4000. Ask for Jeanett Rodriguez, or email [email protected] by 5pm Sept. 17.

The white flag tribute will remain on display in front of the county admin building for one month.

The county will livestream the Sept. 24 ceremony on its Facebook page.

As of Aug. 12, 64 San Benito County residents have died with Covid-19. A total of 6,432 residents have tested positive for the virus since March 2020.