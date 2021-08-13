good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
76.4 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
August 13, 2021
Article Search
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

County to host ‘White Flag’ tribute to locals who died with Covid-19

By: Staff Report
10
0

San Benito County officials will pay tribute to local residents who died from Covid-19 with a “White Flag” ceremony on Sept. 24.

The tribute will take place 11am in front of the county administration office, located at 481 Fourth Street.

County officials will place one white flag on the lawn for each of the 64 local lives lost to Covid-19 since the pandemic started in March 2020. Board of Supervisors Chair Bea Gonzales will lead the tribute. Gonzales and Board Vice Chair Bob Tiffany will speak at the opening of the tribute.

Any families of Covid-19 victims who would like to have their loved one’s name placed on a flag can call the county at 831.636.4000. Ask for Jeanett Rodriguez, or email [email protected] by 5pm Sept. 17.

The white flag tribute will remain on display in front of the county admin building for one month.

The county will livestream the Sept. 24 ceremony on its Facebook page.

As of Aug. 12, 64 San Benito County residents have died with Covid-19. A total of 6,432 residents have tested positive for the virus since March 2020.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Hospital to re-implement Covid-19 precautions

Staff Report -
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in Hollister has re-implemented protective...
Local News

Census: San Benito one of fastest-growing counties in CA

Staff Report -
San Benito was one of the three fastest-growing counties...
Local News

Local Scene: Book sale, Free Comic Book Day

Staff Report -
HDA executive director exiting role Hollister Downtown Association Executive Director...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
Upcoming Events
Submit an Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Hospital to re-implement Covid-19 precautions

County to host ‘White Flag’ tribute to locals who died with...