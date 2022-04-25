Hollister man sentenced to prison for DUI

Fernando Buenrostro Estrada, 37, of Hollister, was sentenced to 16 months in prison after he pleaded no contest to felony driving under the influence, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.

Estrada also admitted that his blood alcohol content at the time of his arrest was .15% or higher, and that he has a prior felony DUI conviction, says a press release from Pacioni’s office.

About 8:45pm Feb. 2, 2021, California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of San Miguel Canyon Road and Echo Valley Road in Monterey County, according to authorities. A police investigation found that Estrada made an unsafe turn onto San Miguel Canyon Road directly in front of oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision.

Investigators determined that Estrada made the unsafe maneuver due to his level of intoxication, says the press release. Estrada’s BAC was measured at .27%, more than three times the legal limit.