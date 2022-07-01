Hollister PD: Extra officers out to enforce fireworks

Authorities are reminding residents that all fireworks that fly up in the air or explode are illegal in San Benito County, and warned that undercover officers will be out enforcing the law in Hollister this holiday weekend.

The Hollister Police Department posted on social media June 30 that it “will have no fewer than five officers deployed in UNMARKED police cars,” as well as officers on foot in the city’s neighborhoods to enforce the city’s municipal code related to fireworks.

Police noted that a violation of the city’s municipal code is $1,000 for each occurrence. In some cases, police can cite the homeowner or property owner for a fireworks offense.

Aerial fireworks and any fireworks that explode are illegal in Hollister, police said. Also illegal are any fireworks that don’t have the seal of the California State Fire Marshal on their packaging.

Numerous TNT Fireworks stands have opened in Hollister and San Juan Bautista this week, selling “safe and sane” fireworks that do not explode or leave the ground. Sales from the vendors support local nonprofits.

Hollister Police also advised that there will be extra officers on patrol this weekend, through the Monday holiday, looking for motorists suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“In 2020, nearly 500 people were killed in crashes throughout the country during the Fourth of July weekend,” says another June 30 post on the Hollister PD Facebook page. “Of those deadly crashes, 41% involved alcohol. According to AAA Southern California, more than five million Californians will travel over the 4th of July holiday.”

Motorists can report allegedly impaired drivers by calling 911.

Residents of Hollister can report illegal fireworks by calling 831.636.4331.