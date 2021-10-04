Hollister PD gains $50K grant to increase traffic enforcement

The Hollister Police Department received a $50,000 grant from state authorities for driver safety education and increased enforcement of dangerous and illegal driving practices.

The grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) will fund a new police traffic services program within Hollister Police Department.

“Impairment, speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors jeopardize the safety of other people on the road,” Hollister Chief of Police Carlos Reynoso said. “This funding allows us to provide necessary traffic enforcement measures with the goal of reducing serious injury and fatal crashes on our roads.”

The grant will pay for enforcement measures that include:

– DUI checkpoints and patrols specifically focused on suspected impaired drivers.

– Enforcement operations focused on suspected distracted drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

– Bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operations focused on driver behaviors that put vulnerable road users at risk.

– Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.

– Community education presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, DUI, speeding and bicycle and pedestrian safety.

– Officer training and/or recertification for Standard Field Sobriety Test, Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement and Drug Recognition Expert.

The grant program will run through September 2022.