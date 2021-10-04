good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
84.5 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
October 4, 2021
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Hollister PD gains $50K grant to increase traffic enforcement

Funds come from state Office of Traffic Safety

By: Staff Report
15
0

The Hollister Police Department received a $50,000 grant from state authorities for driver safety education and increased enforcement of dangerous and illegal driving practices.

The grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) will fund a new police traffic services program within Hollister Police Department.

“Impairment, speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors jeopardize the safety of other people on the road,” Hollister Chief of Police Carlos Reynoso said. “This funding allows us to provide necessary traffic enforcement measures with the goal of reducing serious injury and fatal crashes on our roads.”

The grant will pay for enforcement measures that include:

– DUI checkpoints and patrols specifically focused on suspected impaired drivers.

– Enforcement operations focused on suspected distracted drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

– Bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operations focused on driver behaviors that put vulnerable road users at risk.

– Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.

– Community education presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, DUI, speeding and bicycle and pedestrian safety.

– Officer training and/or recertification for Standard Field Sobriety Test, Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement and Drug Recognition Expert.

The grant program will run through September 2022.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Photos: Hope Harvest returns to Historical Park

Staff Report -
The Hope Harvest Festival was back at the San...
Local News

School nurses step up to challenge during pandemic

Staff Report -
Hollister School District nurses’ roles have evolved quite a...
COVID-19

San Benito County orgs sponsor $1,500 raffle for vaccine recipients

Staff Report -
Local organizations in San Benito County are sponsoring a...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Photos: Hope Harvest returns to Historical Park

School nurses step up to challenge during pandemic