Hollister Police identified the suspect shot by an officer during a disturbance at a home on Kimberly Court Dec. 8 as 29-year-old Brandon Hill.

Hill has been released from the hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his abdomen, and arrested on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, police said in a Dec. 17 press release. He was transported from the hospital to San Benito County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of arson, assault with a deadly weapon, threatening an officer, resisting arrest and criminal threats.

Brandon Hill

Hill’s bail is set at $196,000, authorities said.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance at a residence the morning of Dec. 8. Responding officers encountered a man, later identified as Hill, who had allegedly threatened family members while armed with a knife, police said. Hill refused to put the knife down when officers commanded him to do so.

Hill became increasingly erratic and remained uncooperative, and at one point attempted to start a fire using a burner on the stove while the two responding officers attempted to calm him down, according to authorities. Hill stood between the fire and the officers and threw items at the police—including one item that was on fire.

The suspect continued to throw furniture and other items around the room and threatened the officers, police said.

As the officers’ attempts to deescalate the incident were unsuccessful, one of the officers discharged one round from his service weapon, police said. The round struck Hill in the abdomen, causing him to drop the knife.

Officers secured the suspect and rendered first aid until paramedics arrived, according to police. Hill was transported to an area trauma hospital.

Hollister Police Department has requested the assistance of the San Benito County District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office in an investigation of the shooting.

Both officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave, according to Hollister PD.

Authorities expect to release the officers’ body camera footage within 45 days, or when the investigation is complete.