The Hollister Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 32-year old man who was found behind the steering wheel of a car on Wednesday evening.

The police issued a press release on Dec. 31 announcing that the man has yet to be identified and the police are still in the process of notifying a next of kin.

On Dec. 30, police officers found a 2014 White Mercedes Benz sedan in Browns Alley between Seventh and Sixth Street with the man sitting in the driver’s seat. They discovered the driver was bleeding from a severe chest injury and he had difficulty breathing, said police.

The police said they don’t think the injury occurred as a result of the collision and are treating this as a suspicious death.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Seventh Street at around 9:40pm for a report of a car crash and that the driver was possibly trying to get away, said police. They noted that the car collided with a fence and it had moderate damage.

The police released an image of the vehicle in question that was captured about a half hour before the incident in the city’s downtown camera network. Police are asking if anyone noticed this vehicle in the area Wednesday night or if they have any information in regards to this death to please contact the police.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact Detective Torres at 831-638-4331. Anonymous callers can call the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.