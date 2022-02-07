Hollister PD officer injured in Feb. 4 arrest

Hollister Police faced a flurry of suspects who physically resisted arrest—including one who injured an officer—in a short period of time Feb. 3 and 4, according to authorities. All three suspects were arrested.

The first of three unrelated incidents occurred about 10pm Feb. 3, when a passerby notified officers patrolling the area of downtown Hollister that a transient was breaking windows of businesses. The vandalism had occurred on the 500 block of San Benito Street, Hollister Police said in a press release.

Two Hollister Police officers contacted the suspect, identified as Rodolfo Ayala, 39, police said. Ayala threatened to kill the officers and tried to flee the area once he was detained.

Ayala was ultimately arrested on suspicion of vandalism, resisting arrest and threatening a public officer, authorities said. He was booked at the San Benito County Jail.

A business on San Benito Street, pictured Feb. 8, has boarded up windows after a suspect allegedly vandalized commercial properties in downtown Hollister the night of Feb. 3. Photo: Erik Chalhoub

About 8:30am Feb. 4, an officer was assisting City of Hollister Code Enforcement and Public Works personnel in the riverbed west of Bridgevale Road and Bridge Street, the press release continues. The officer contacted Nicacio Villalobos, 39, who had been served with a notice to leave the riverbed.

Villalobos had refused to leave and demanded the presence of a game warden, code enforcement and others before he would leave, authorities said. Police gave the suspect “numerous opportunities to leave,” but the officer had to physically restrain Villalobos before removing him from the riverbed.

Villalobos was arrested and transported to the county jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and three outstanding warrants, according to police.

Then at about 9am Feb. 4, police arrested Thomas Hauck, 64, after he allegedly interfered with a traffic stop in the area of San Felipe Road and Gateway Drive, authorities said.

Hauck had stopped his vehicle in the roadway, blocking traffic and taking photographs of the scene while honking his horn, says the press release. Hauck then left the area at double the posted speed limit.

Hollister Police Officer Theresa Aguilera pursued Hauck and conducted a stop on his vehicle, the press release says. Hauck shortly became argumentative and refused commands to turn off his vehicle.

The suspect then sprayed Aguilera with an unknown chemical substance, police said.

Hauck was ultimately arrested and booked at the county jail on suspicion of resisting arrest causing injury to an officer, battery on a police officer and vehicle code violations, police said.

Aguilera was treated for injuries and is recovering at home, according to the press release.

Anyone with information about these investigations can call the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4331. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.