Nancy Frusetta steps down as food bank CEO

The Community FoodBank of San Benito County announced that CEO Nancy Fruestta has stepped down from her position.

The FoodBank’s Board of Directors issued a press release Feb. 2 thanking Frusetta for the work she did in the past 18 months.

“Nancy came on board during the height of one of the most challenging times in FoodBank history. The pandemic placed a lot of pressure on the FoodBank staff as the needs of the community grew exponentially in a short amount of time. We wish Nancy every success in her future endeavors,” says the press release.

The board announced that Sarah Nordwick has been appointed interim CEO/executive director. She has been a longtime volunteer at the FoodBank and joined the Board of Directors in 2016.

According to the press release, Nordwick was the Chair of the FoodBank board for two years and resigned in 2020 to join the staff as Director of Outreach.

“My number one goal is to continue the operation the amazing staff executes every day and ensure the community knows the food bank is here for anyone in need,” Nordwick said in a text message.

Nordwick, who is a San Benito native, was the ideal candidate for the transition because of her experience and dedication to the Food Bank, according to the press release.

“In partnership with our dedicated board, staff, and volunteers, we are confident Sarah will continue to be a great leader at the Food Bank,” the press release said.