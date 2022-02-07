Police: Shoplifting teens arrested with handgun

Police arrested a car full of teenagers after they stole alcoholic beverages from a Hollister grocery store Sunday night, and one of the suspects was in possession of a handgun, according to authorities.

About 10pm Feb. 6, Hollister Police officers received a report that several subjects had just shoplifted a “large quantity” of alcohol from Safeway, says a Feb. 7 post on the Hollister Police Department’s Facebook page.

An officer responding to the call noticed a vehicle matching the description of the car used in the Safeway shoplifting. The officer noticed the car in the area of the Highway 25 bypass at Santa Ana Road, and made a traffic stop, authorities said.

The officer detained the 18-year-old driver and an unspecified number of 17-year-old passengers, police said. A search of the vehicle yielded the stolen alcohol and an unregistered handgun.

The adult driver was arrested for illegal possession of the firearm, illegal possession of alcohol and contributing to the delinquency of minors, police said. One of the minor passengers was detained on a probation hold, in addition to other charges.

All of the passengers are facing additional unspecified charges in the case, police said.