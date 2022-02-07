good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
February 8, 2022
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Police: Shoplifting teens arrested with handgun

Suspects allegedly stole alcohol from Safeway

By: Staff Report
Police arrested a car full of teenagers after they stole alcoholic beverages from a Hollister grocery store Sunday night, and one of the suspects was in possession of a handgun, according to authorities. 

About 10pm Feb. 6, Hollister Police officers received a report that several subjects had just shoplifted a “large quantity” of alcohol from Safeway, says a Feb. 7 post on the Hollister Police Department’s Facebook page. 

An officer responding to the call noticed a vehicle matching the description of the car used in the Safeway shoplifting. The officer noticed the car in the area of the Highway 25 bypass at Santa Ana Road, and made a traffic stop, authorities said. 

The officer detained the 18-year-old driver and an unspecified number of 17-year-old passengers, police said. A search of the vehicle yielded the stolen alcohol and an unregistered handgun. 

The adult driver was arrested for illegal possession of the firearm, illegal possession of alcohol and contributing to the delinquency of minors, police said. One of the minor passengers was detained on a probation hold, in addition to other charges. 

All of the passengers are facing additional unspecified charges in the case, police said.

Hollister Police released this photo of some of the alcohol allegedly stolen by a group of teens from the Safeway grocery store Feb. 6. The teens were arrested later that night in a traffic stop. Contributed photo.
