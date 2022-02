On reading the letter from Randy Logue in the Opinion section of the Feb. 4 Free Lance, the irony of his letter and its position against 12-year-olds being capable of making sound healthcare decisions is remarkable.

The inaccuracies and astoundingly poor reasoning exhibited in the letter provide a clear example of a case in which an informed 12-year-old would easily make a better healthcare decision on his or her own than that of a misinformed or fanatical parent.

Jeff Sunzeri

Hollister