good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
53.7 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
December 8, 2023
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedNewsCrimeLocal News

Hollister Police arrest juvenile suspect in Dec. 4 shooting

Watsonville minor allegedly shot at vehicle on Westside Boulevard

By: Staff Report
10
0

Police arrested a suspect in Watsonville who was involved in a Dec. 4 shooting in Hollister, according to authorities. 

The shooting at 5:21pm on the 800 block of Westside Boulevard did not result in major injuries, Hollister Police said in a press release. Officers responded and determined that a silver vehicle had pulled up next to another vehicle that contained two occupants. The suspect or suspects fired several rounds from a handgun into the other vehicle. 

Hollister Police Officer Bryce Morgan used the city’s newly installed FLOCK cameras—which use an automated license plate reading system—to investigate the shooting, says the release. Morgan was able to determine information about “the exact vehicle involved in the shooting” that led officers to a juvenile suspect in Watsonville.

The suspect was arrested by Hollister Police, with assistance from the Watsonville Police Department and Santa Cruz County Probation, police said. The minor was transported to San Benito County for booking at the Youth Services Center. 

Officers on Dec. 6 returned to a residence in unincorporated Watsonville with a warrant to search the home, where authorities found the vehicle involved in the Hollister shooting, police said. The vehicle was seized as evidence. 

The City of Hollister’s FLOCK network is currently in the installation process, the press release adds. While the cameras are still being installed around the city, one near the Dec. 4 crime scene had recently become operational. 

“FLOCK Systems were integral to our solving this case so quickly,” said Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso. “We used this system exactly as intended: to identify suspects in crimes and build a criminal case against them, and bring them to justice swiftly.” 

Reynoso added, “I want to extend our thanks to Watsonville Police officers, deputies from the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office and Santa Cruz Probation officers for their assistance.”

The investigation into the Dec. 4 shooting is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information about the crime can call the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4331. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Letter: Grinches try to spoil local healthcare

Six Grinches sit on the Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital...
Community

A holiday tradition: San Benito Oriana Chorale returns to Mission San Juan Bautista

For many, the San Benito Oriana Chorale’s holiday concerts...
Community

Balers shoot for the top

Hollister girls basketball is on a roll and they...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
282FollowersFollow
1,077FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Letter: Grinches try to spoil local healthcare

A holiday tradition: San Benito Oriana Chorale returns to Mission San...