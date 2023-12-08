Hollister Police arrest juvenile suspect in Dec. 4 shooting

Police arrested a suspect in Watsonville who was involved in a Dec. 4 shooting in Hollister, according to authorities.

The shooting at 5:21pm on the 800 block of Westside Boulevard did not result in major injuries, Hollister Police said in a press release. Officers responded and determined that a silver vehicle had pulled up next to another vehicle that contained two occupants. The suspect or suspects fired several rounds from a handgun into the other vehicle.

Hollister Police Officer Bryce Morgan used the city’s newly installed FLOCK cameras—which use an automated license plate reading system—to investigate the shooting, says the release. Morgan was able to determine information about “the exact vehicle involved in the shooting” that led officers to a juvenile suspect in Watsonville.

The suspect was arrested by Hollister Police, with assistance from the Watsonville Police Department and Santa Cruz County Probation, police said. The minor was transported to San Benito County for booking at the Youth Services Center.

Officers on Dec. 6 returned to a residence in unincorporated Watsonville with a warrant to search the home, where authorities found the vehicle involved in the Hollister shooting, police said. The vehicle was seized as evidence.

The City of Hollister’s FLOCK network is currently in the installation process, the press release adds. While the cameras are still being installed around the city, one near the Dec. 4 crime scene had recently become operational.

“FLOCK Systems were integral to our solving this case so quickly,” said Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso. “We used this system exactly as intended: to identify suspects in crimes and build a criminal case against them, and bring them to justice swiftly.”

Reynoso added, “I want to extend our thanks to Watsonville Police officers, deputies from the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office and Santa Cruz Probation officers for their assistance.”

The investigation into the Dec. 4 shooting is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information about the crime can call the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4331. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.