Hollister Police conduct DUI checkpoint Sept. 24

The Hollister Police Department will hold a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint the evening of Sept. 24, at an undisclosed location within the city limits.

The checkpoint will start at 6pm, and continue until 1:30am Sept. 25, says a press release from the Hollister Police Department.

California has seen a “disturbing increase” in drug impaired traffic crashes in recent years, the press release says. Authorities note, “DUI doesn’t just mean booze,” as prescription drugs can also impair a motorist’s ability to drive.

“Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI,” says the press release.

High visibility DUI enforcement, using DUI checkpoints and overtime “saturation patrols,” has proven to reduce deaths and injuries from alcohol or drug related collisions, police said. Research has shown that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20% when well-publicized enforcement operations are routinely conducted.

DUI checkpoints are typically placed in locations where collisions and DUI arrests have been more frequent, “affording the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence,” police said.

Officers at the checkpoint will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, checking drivers for proper licensing, police said.

Hollister Police offer reminders to ensure motorists have a safe night of fun that doesn’t involve a DUI:

– Decide before going out whether you plan to drink or drive. If you plan to drink, designate a sober driver before going out or map out another safe way to get home by taxi, ride-share or public transportation. Search for designated driver services in your area using the National Directory of Designated Driver Services (NDDDS).

– Don’t allow an impaired friend or other impaired to get behind the wheel. Take the keys and help them make other arrangements to get where they are going safely.

– Report drunk drivers by calling 911.

People are encouraged to be a part of the Designated Driver Very Important Person (DDVIP) program. As a DDVIP, a motorist can ensure those drinking get home safely and get rewarded for it. Partnering bars and restaurants statewide have created non-alcoholic specialty drinks (“DDrinks”) for sober drivers. For information, visit bit.ly/OTSDDrinks.