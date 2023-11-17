Hollister Police receive traffic safety grant

The Hollister Police Department will use a $79,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to help make local roads safer, authorities said.

The grant, which was announced by Hollister PD on Nov. 16, will support the department’s ongoing enforcement and education efforts “to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on our roads,” says a press release from Hollister Police.

“This grant will allow our agency to increase our efforts in making our roads safer for everyone and focus on critical areas such as distracted driving, impaired driving and speeding,” said Hollister Police Capt. Eric Olson.

The grant will fund local programs and resources that include DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on impaired driving enforcement; “high-visibility distracted driving enforcement operations” targeting distracted drivers; enforcement efforts focusing on dangerous driving that puts pedestrians and cyclists at risk; and enforcement of violations that are more likely to cause crashes.

The grant will also provide funding for community presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, impaired driving, bicycle and pedestrian safety; and training and recertification for Hollister Police officers, the press release says.

The grant program will run through September 2024.

Funding for the local program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.