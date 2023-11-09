good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
71.2 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
November 9, 2023
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedOpinionLetters

Letter: Board finds the golden egg

By: submitted
11
0

Some think that a goose that lays a golden egg actually exists. Others realize that that fairy tale delights children. However adults are supposed to know better—but do we?  

Some seem to think that our precious space in San Benito County should make a profit by selling to the highest bidder so they can make a profit. The truth of the matter is: Healthcare is not a “golden egg” for sale. Healthcare is a service to keep us all alive. The profit we gain is our very lives.

On one hand, the idea of profit works seemingly well for our downtown owners. The idea known as “parklets” were built on San Benito Street to help make local eating profitable and the downtown appear as a fun and interesting place to go and enjoy.

On the other hand, do we want our hospital to make a profit? Who would make a profit and what would be done with profit? Whereas our hospital, from inception, has been for all because of the anguish of a little girl’s death from appendicitis with no healthcare available—a scenario that continues to affect us all. We say, “Never again!”  

A profit mentality seems to be the sickness. To profit from the suffering of others seems inconceivable. Amazingly we have an answer. The County Board of Supervisors found a golden egg. This egg is not Humpty Dumpty and cannot be broken. Furthermore, this egg can finally break the runaway growth we witness.

Impact Fees name this egg. Impact fees can repair and maintain roads, pay for sewer maintenance and expansion, pay for our water plants like Sunnyslope, City of Hollister, and our groundwater system with wells and conservation. Impact fees reverse the golden egg. 

Instead of falling for growers, builders and developers, the golden egg falls to the community for healthcare. Impact fees become a golden opportunity to save our hospital! Thank you, board of supervisors.

Mary Zanger

Hollister

Mary Zanger
Mary Zanger

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Hollister man arrested in relation to San Jose shooting

Hollister resident Juan Samarron was arrested at his home...
Community

Guest view: Latest data highlights AAA’s achievement, diversity

State data compiled by SchoolDigger allows educators to compare...
Business

Suspect allegedly drove stolen van to probation appointment

Hollister Police recovered a stolen U-Haul van after the...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
279FollowersFollow
1,077FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Hollister man arrested in relation to San Jose shooting

Guest view: Latest data highlights AAA’s achievement, diversity