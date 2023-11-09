Hollister man arrested in relation to San Jose shooting

Hollister resident Juan Samarron was arrested at his home Nov. 7 in relation to a May 5 shooting in San Jose, according to authorities.

About 8:34pm May 5, San Jose Police responded to a call reporting a shooting on the 30 block of Southside Drive. A suspect, unknown at the time, discharged a firearm that had resulted in a non-life-threatening graze wound to the victim, police said.

Detectives from the San Jose Police Department Gang Investigations Unit began an investigation and identified Samarron as the primary suspect, says a press release from San Jose Police Department.

Juan Samarron

The SJPD gang unit and Hazardous Offender Suppression Team secured an arrest warrant for Samarron, as well as a search warrant for his home in Hollister. On Nov. 7, the department’s Covert Response Unit, assisted by patrol officers, served the warrants and arrested Samarron, says the press release.

The Santa Clara County Superior Court granted a gun violence restraining order against Samarron, police added. The search and restraining order resulted in the seizure by police of two semi automatic handguns, a bolt action rifle and a semi automatic rifle from Samarron’s residence.

Samarron was booked at Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and firearms-related charges, police said.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the San José Police Gang Investigations Unit at [email protected] or 408.537.3835.